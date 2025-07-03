Former UFC star inks deal with Eddie Hearn to pursue boxing career
Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn has announced the signing of a retired UFC fighter.
Many MMA stars have transitioned to the world of boxing, whether it’s for a quick payday or a long-term play. Some of those fighters have found success in the sweet science to varying degrees. You can add Molly McCann to the list of MMA athletes turned boxers.
McCann has signed a deal with Matchroom, one of the top promotions in the world of boxing.
Eddie Hearn Signs Molly McCann to Matchroom
Eddie Hearn made the announcement after a press conference hyping up the Jack Catterall vs. Harlem Eubank fight scheduled for Saturday.
“The official announcement that boxing is next, she’s officially signed with Matchroom Boxing,” Hearn said. “Molly McCann will compete now as a boxer. About time, I’d like to say as well. Former ABA champion, everyone knows the ability as a boxer. Obviously been a massive star within the UFC, built a profile globally as well and we’re delighted to start the journey with her.”
McCann ended her pro MMA career following a submission loss to Alexia Thainara. After the defeat, “Meatball” said it wouldn’t be fair to her, her opponents, and UFC fans if she continued competing in MMA at this stage in her life. McCann clearly didn’t lose her urge to compete, however, and she’s hoping to find some new life in her combat sports journey.
Prior to her MMA retirement, McCann had gone 1-4 in her last five outings. Plenty of MMA fighters who were down on their luck at the end of their runs were able to find success in other combat sports. Fighters such as Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens enjoyed resurgences through bare knuckle boxing. Even an aging Anderson Silva caught a second wind momentarily when he stepped inside a boxing ring.
