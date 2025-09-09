ONE Championship reveals full card for ONE Friday Fights 124 on September 12

Suriyanlek Por Yenying headlines an action-packed card seeking his signature knockout finish against rising contender Decho Por Borirak. Nearly two dozen athletes battle for coveted $100,000 contracts and main roster opportunities at ONE Championship’s weekly showcase series.

ONE Friday Fights 124 takes place on Thursday, September 12, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, broadcasting live in Asia primetime. The 132-pound Muay Thai main event features veteran experience clashing against youthful momentum in a classic stylistic matchup.

Suriyanlek brings devastating finishing power following his recent knockout victory over Rambong Sor Therapat. Moreover, the 29-year-old veteran has established himself as one of Friday Fights’ most dangerous strikers. His explosive style and championship experience make him a serious contract candidate.

Decho enters riding an impressive eight-fight winning streak that showcases his relentless pace. The 22-year-old clinch specialist drains opponents with surgical knee work and grinding pressure. His youthful energy presents a significant challenge for the seasoned veteran.

The flyweight Muay Thai co-main event promises fireworks between knockout artist Maemmot Sor Salacheep and Myanmar striker Eh Mwi. Maemmot has announced himself as a serious threat with spectacular finishes including his devastating left hook knockout. The 18-year-old Thai possesses legitimate finishing ability.

Former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Alaverdi Ramazanov faces rising Thai talent Dernchon Lukjaomaesaithong in the featured featherweight Muay Thai battle. The Russian striker seeks redemption following his title loss.