Kevin Croom rips Nevada after having his UFC win overturned: “How can I bang a hooker here but I can’t smoke weed and fist fight”

UFC lightweight Kevin Croom has ripped into Nevada after his debut win in the UFC was overturned due to marijuana use.

Croom stepped in on short notice to fight Roosevelt Roberts last September and managed to secure the submission victory with a standing guillotine choke.

After that win was chalked off he’ll be trying to get back on the right track against UFC veteran Alex Caceres this weekend, with Croom noting in his pre-fight media interview that he doesn’t understand the logic behind Nevada’s weed rules.

“Bro I took it on 36 hours notice,” Croom said. “I came here and I was like ‘hey guys, I been smoking’, UFC was like ‘cool man, no problem’. F***ing Nevada. How can I bang a hooker here but I can’t smoke weed and fist fight? What the f***? This is garbage, people, and they’re not gonna change it because this is how they’re getting paid. Bulls***.

“I don’t know man [if I’ll advocate for change to the USADA rules], this is basically every interview I f***ing do, so you know, whatever,” Croom added. “I don’t know if they’re gonna f***ing listen to me, you know what I mean? It’s stupid like I said, this is how they’re getting paid. I had to pay them to come out and test me, I gotta pay them a fine, this is how they’re making money. Are they gonna change? I don’t know. Let’s hope that USADA and all that was the first domino falling.”

Croom, who actually fought Justin Gaethje back on the regional scene, is one of many rising stars in the Ultimate Fighting Championship to let their feelings known when it comes to how they feel about being penalized for marijuana use.

It seems as if USADA is attempting to trend in the direction of fixing this issue as time goes on, but it hasn’t come soon enough for Croom who will now have his UFC debut set as a “no contest”.

Will Kevin Croom get back to winning ways this weekend against Alex Caceres?