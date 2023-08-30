Roberto Soldic in awe of Mikey Musumeci’s grappling skills: “He’s very, very dangerous”

ONE Championship welterweight MMA standout Roberto Soldic has come forward to express his admiration for Mikey Musumeci.

In fact, he’s excited for the ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion’s openweight match against Japanese legend Shinya Aoki.

The bout takes place at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video, and it airs live on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service on Friday, October 6.

“Mikey Musumeci [is one of my favorite athletes in ONE]. I like to watch him. He’s very fun,” Soldic said.

Soldic’s endorsement of Musumeci seems to be a testament to the growing appeal of submission grappling worldwide.

“I like to watch [Musumeci], and I like seeing the grappling on the cards. Everything in combat sports is good and exciting when you take two of the top guys in the world. They always give you a crazy fight,” he continued.

Also, “Robocop” acknowledges submission grappling’s ability to complement the other disciplines that ONE offers.

“It doesn’t matter which combat sport – Muay Thai, kickboxing, grappling, MMA – I’m excited for anyone who fights at the top against the best guys,” Soldic said.

“And you only have this in ONE Championship. That’s why it’s more exciting than anyone else.”