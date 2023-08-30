UFC 292 fighter salaries: Zhang Weili, Sean O’Malley, and Aljamain Sterling lead the way

By Cole Shelton - August 29, 2023

Zhang Weili, Sean O’Malley, and Aljamain Sterling pocketed the most money at UFC 292.

Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley

In the main event of UFC 292, Aljamain Sterling was looking to defend his bantamweight title against Sean O’Malley in a highly-anticipated fight. Ultimately, it was O’Malley who became the new bantamweight champion with a second-round TKO win. Although Sterling was the champion, both he and Sean O’Malley made $500,000 for the fight.

However, those two did not take home the highest salary, as Zhang Weili made $520,000 for her UFC 292 co-main event title defense against Amanda Lemos. Weili was looking to defend the belt for the first time since reclaiming it back in November, and she dominated Lemos over five rounds to do just that.

RELATED: Merab Dvalishvili is willing to wait a year or more for a title shot.

The other notable payout from UFC 292 was Chris Weidman who made $426,000 in his return from injury. However, Weidman lost a decision to Brad Tavares and UFC president Dana White urged Weidman to retire following the event.

The Massachusetts Division of Occupational Licensure released a full document of fighter bout agreements to MMA Junkie on Tuesday through a public records request. However, it should be noted that the salaries regulated by the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission (MSAC) do not include bonuses like Performance of the Night, sponsorships, or other locker room bonuses.

The full UFC 292 salaries are as follows:

Sean O’Malley: $500,000 (no win bonus)
Aljamain Sterling: $500,000
Zhang Weili: $520,000 (no win bonus)
Amanda Lemos: $250,000
Ian Machado Garry: $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus)
Neil Magny: $134,000
Mario Bautista: $86,00 (includes $43,000 win bonus)
Da’Mon Blackshear: $27,000
Marlon Vera: $310,000 (includes $155,000 win bonus)
Pedro Munhoz: $150,000
Brad Tavares: $200,000
Chris Weidman: $426,000
Gregory Rodrigues: $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus)
Denis Tiuliulin: $14,000
Kurt Holobaugh: $30,000 (includes $15,000 win bonus)
Austin Hubbard: $32,000
Brad Katona: $64,000 (includes $32,000 win bonus)
Cody Gibson: $15,000
Andre Petroski: $36,000 (includes $18,000 win bonus)
Gerald Meerschaert: $100,000
Natalia Silva: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus)
Andrea Lee: $70,000
Karine Silva: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus)
Maryna Moroz: $50,000

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Anthony Smith and Alex Pereira

Anthony Smith claps back at Alex Pereira: "You want a f*****g rival, you got one right here"

Cole Shelton - August 29, 2023
Dillon Danis, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Dillon Danis says he would "kill" Islam Makhachev inside two rounds if they fought: "I submit him"

Cole Shelton - August 29, 2023

Dillon Danis has never been shy to share how he would do against certain fighters.

Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko
UFC

EA Sports UFC 5 set for October release with Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko as cover athletes

Josh Evanoff - August 29, 2023

Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko are the latest to grace the cover of EA Sports UFC.

Ronda Rousey
UFC

REPORT | Ronda Rousey committed to UFC 300 comeback after WWE exit

Josh Evanoff - August 29, 2023

Death, taxes, and rumors of former women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey returning to the UFC.

Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones uncommitted on fighting new crop of heavyweights: "I have to look at it as a business"

Josh Evanoff - August 29, 2023

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is unsure of his future after Stipe Miocic.

Ronda Rousey

Brendan Schaub claims the UFC offered Ronda Rousey "more money than you can imagine to come back" but 'Rowdy' turned it down

Cole Shelton - August 29, 2023
Sean O'Malley, Gervonta Davis
Sean O'Malley

Gervonta Davis' trainer claims 'Tank' would KO Sean O'Malley in the first round if they boxed: "Tank would whoop his ass"

Cole Shelton - August 29, 2023

Kenny Ellis, the head trainer for Gervonta Davis, doesn’t think a potential ‘Tank’ vs. Sean O’Malley boxing match would last all that long.

Volkan Oezdemir
Volkan Oezdemir

Volkan Oezdemir confident his power will be too much for Bogdan Guskov at UFC Paris: "I want to get my hand raised while the guy is on the floor"

Cole Shelton - August 29, 2023

Volkan Oezdemir will finally make the walk to the Octagon.

Merab Dvalishvili, Al Iaquinta and Aljamain Sterling
Merab Dvalishvili

Aljamain Sterling reveals “the key” for Merab Dvalishvili to defeat new UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley

Susan Cox - August 29, 2023

Aljamain Sterling is revealing ‘the key’ for Merab Dvalishvili to defeat new UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley.

Khamzat Chimaev, Gilbert Burns
Khamzat Chimaev

Gilbert Burns believes Paulo Costa could prove to be “a long night” for Khamzat Chimaev

Susan Cox - August 29, 2023

Gilbert Burns believes Paulo Costa could prove to be ‘a long night’ for Khamzat Chimaev.