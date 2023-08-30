UFC 292 fighter salaries: Zhang Weili, Sean O’Malley, and Aljamain Sterling lead the way
Zhang Weili, Sean O’Malley, and Aljamain Sterling pocketed the most money at UFC 292.
In the main event of UFC 292, Aljamain Sterling was looking to defend his bantamweight title against Sean O’Malley in a highly-anticipated fight. Ultimately, it was O’Malley who became the new bantamweight champion with a second-round TKO win. Although Sterling was the champion, both he and Sean O’Malley made $500,000 for the fight.
However, those two did not take home the highest salary, as Zhang Weili made $520,000 for her UFC 292 co-main event title defense against Amanda Lemos. Weili was looking to defend the belt for the first time since reclaiming it back in November, and she dominated Lemos over five rounds to do just that.
The other notable payout from UFC 292 was Chris Weidman who made $426,000 in his return from injury. However, Weidman lost a decision to Brad Tavares and UFC president Dana White urged Weidman to retire following the event.
The Massachusetts Division of Occupational Licensure released a full document of fighter bout agreements to MMA Junkie on Tuesday through a public records request. However, it should be noted that the salaries regulated by the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission (MSAC) do not include bonuses like Performance of the Night, sponsorships, or other locker room bonuses.
The full UFC 292 salaries are as follows:
Sean O’Malley: $500,000 (no win bonus)
Aljamain Sterling: $500,000
Zhang Weili: $520,000 (no win bonus)
Amanda Lemos: $250,000
Ian Machado Garry: $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus)
Neil Magny: $134,000
Mario Bautista: $86,00 (includes $43,000 win bonus)
Da’Mon Blackshear: $27,000
Marlon Vera: $310,000 (includes $155,000 win bonus)
Pedro Munhoz: $150,000
Brad Tavares: $200,000
Chris Weidman: $426,000
Gregory Rodrigues: $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus)
Denis Tiuliulin: $14,000
Kurt Holobaugh: $30,000 (includes $15,000 win bonus)
Austin Hubbard: $32,000
Brad Katona: $64,000 (includes $32,000 win bonus)
Cody Gibson: $15,000
Andre Petroski: $36,000 (includes $18,000 win bonus)
Gerald Meerschaert: $100,000
Natalia Silva: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus)
Andrea Lee: $70,000
Karine Silva: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus)
Maryna Moroz: $50,000
