UFC 292 fighter salaries: Zhang Weili, Sean O’Malley, and Aljamain Sterling lead the way

Zhang Weili, Sean O’Malley, and Aljamain Sterling pocketed the most money at UFC 292.

In the main event of UFC 292, Aljamain Sterling was looking to defend his bantamweight title against Sean O’Malley in a highly-anticipated fight. Ultimately, it was O’Malley who became the new bantamweight champion with a second-round TKO win. Although Sterling was the champion, both he and Sean O’Malley made $500,000 for the fight.

However, those two did not take home the highest salary, as Zhang Weili made $520,000 for her UFC 292 co-main event title defense against Amanda Lemos. Weili was looking to defend the belt for the first time since reclaiming it back in November, and she dominated Lemos over five rounds to do just that.

The other notable payout from UFC 292 was Chris Weidman who made $426,000 in his return from injury. However, Weidman lost a decision to Brad Tavares and UFC president Dana White urged Weidman to retire following the event.

The Massachusetts Division of Occupational Licensure released a full document of fighter bout agreements to MMA Junkie on Tuesday through a public records request. However, it should be noted that the salaries regulated by the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission (MSAC) do not include bonuses like Performance of the Night, sponsorships, or other locker room bonuses.