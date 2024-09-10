ONE 168 Bonus Report: Six athletes receive extra $50K

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 9, 2024

Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Seksan Or Kwanmuang stole the spotlight with stunning performances at ONE 168: Denver last Friday, September 6, and both received a bonus for doing so.   

Superlek Kiatmoo9

Superlek, who already has the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title in his possession, only needed 49 seconds to beat Jonathan Haggerty for the bantamweight Muay Thai crown. 

Haggerty committed to a straight right hand. But the Thai megastar brilliantly ducked under and countered with a perfectly timed elbow. This sent “The General” crashing to the canvas. 

The British striker took a few moments to gather his bearings. But he failed to return to his feet on time, causing the referee to call it off and award the victory to Superlek. 

The electrifying win in front of a packed crowd at Ball Arena enshrined “The Kicking Machine” as a two-sport, two-division ONE World Champion. 

Meanwhile, Seksan also authored an outing to remember by taking down Liam Harrison in their 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest. 

The bout was filled with intensity from the start, but Seksan quickly took control in the second round. 

 “The Man Who Yields To No One” started his finishing sequence with a slicing elbow that floored Harrison. 

Although “The Hitman” scrambled to get back up, it was only the beginning of the end. Seksan relentlessly pressured Harrison, knocking him down two more times to seal the technical knockout. 

These outstanding efforts from the two earned them each a $50,000 bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. 

Four more athletes rewarded with a bonus  

Apart from Superlek Kiamoo9 and Seksan Or Kwanmuang, four more competitors received an extra $50,000 in their bank accounts. 

Former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker impressed in his Muay Thai debut, stopping Asa Ten Pow in the second round. 

Adrian Lee went 2-0 under the promotion’s banner by submitting Nico Cornejo in the first round of their lightweight MMA clash.  

Meanwhile, Johan Ghazali scored a buzzer-beater by knocking out Josue Cruz in the opening frame of their 142-pound catchweight contest. 

Finally, Johan Estupinan emerged victorious in a flyweight Muay Thai firefight against Sean Climaco. He put down the Filipino-American striker thrice in the second stanza. 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Mikey Musumeci

ONE releases statement on controversial move to strip Mikey Musumeci after weight miss

Curtis Calhoun - September 9, 2024
Demetrious Johnson
ONE Championship

VIDEO | Demetrious Johnson announces his retirement at ONE 168

Curtis Calhoun - September 6, 2024

MMA legend Demetrious Johnson announced his retirement from the sport at ONE 168 on Friday in Denver.

Mikey Musumeci
ONE Championship

ONE shifts Mikey Musumeci vs. Bebeto Oliveira to openweight contest at ONE 168: Denver 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 6, 2024

The roller coaster ride continues for Mikey Musumeci.  

Mikey Musumeci
ONE Championship

Breaking: Mikey Musumeci gets new opponent at ONE 168: Denver

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 5, 2024

Fans can finally heave a sigh of relief as Mikey Musumeci will still compete at ONE 168: Denver as scheduled. 

Seksan Or Kwanmuang
ONE Championship

Seksan expects all-out war against Liam Harrison at ONE 168: Denver

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 5, 2024

Seksan Or Kwanmuang has acknowledged that his upcoming encounter with Liam Harrison could be a brutal affair.  

Nico Cornejo

Nico Cornejo unfazed by Adrian Lee’s hype: “Don’t mess with wrestlers from Colorado” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 4, 2024
John-Lineker
ONE Championship

John Lineker revs up anticipation for Muay Thai debut: “I always look for the knockout” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 3, 2024

John Lineker guarantees to bring the same brand of excitement he’s known for to his Muay Thai debut.  

Adrian Lee
ONE Championship

Adrian Lee targets first-round finish in sophomore appearance at ONE 168: Denver

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 3, 2024

Adrian Lee seeks to turn heads again in his second outing under the ONE Championship banner.  

Asa Ten Pow
ONE Championship

Asa Ten Pow motivated to spoil John Lineker’s Muay Thai debut at ONE 168: Denver

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 3, 2024

Evidently, Asa Ten Pow has an opportunity to catapult his career to new heights.  

Rodtang Jitmuangnon
ONE Championship

Rodtang breaks down Jonathan Haggerty vs. Superlek: “Full of thrills every second” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 3, 2024

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is among the many who are excited to finally see Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek Kiatmoo9 go at it.  