ONE 168 Bonus Report: Six athletes receive extra $50K
Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Seksan Or Kwanmuang stole the spotlight with stunning performances at ONE 168: Denver last Friday, September 6, and both received a bonus for doing so.
Superlek, who already has the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title in his possession, only needed 49 seconds to beat Jonathan Haggerty for the bantamweight Muay Thai crown.
Haggerty committed to a straight right hand. But the Thai megastar brilliantly ducked under and countered with a perfectly timed elbow. This sent “The General” crashing to the canvas.
The British striker took a few moments to gather his bearings. But he failed to return to his feet on time, causing the referee to call it off and award the victory to Superlek.
The electrifying win in front of a packed crowd at Ball Arena enshrined “The Kicking Machine” as a two-sport, two-division ONE World Champion.
Meanwhile, Seksan also authored an outing to remember by taking down Liam Harrison in their 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest.
The bout was filled with intensity from the start, but Seksan quickly took control in the second round.
“The Man Who Yields To No One” started his finishing sequence with a slicing elbow that floored Harrison.
Although “The Hitman” scrambled to get back up, it was only the beginning of the end. Seksan relentlessly pressured Harrison, knocking him down two more times to seal the technical knockout.
These outstanding efforts from the two earned them each a $50,000 bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.
Four more athletes rewarded with a bonus
Apart from Superlek Kiamoo9 and Seksan Or Kwanmuang, four more competitors received an extra $50,000 in their bank accounts.
Former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker impressed in his Muay Thai debut, stopping Asa Ten Pow in the second round.
Adrian Lee went 2-0 under the promotion’s banner by submitting Nico Cornejo in the first round of their lightweight MMA clash.
Meanwhile, Johan Ghazali scored a buzzer-beater by knocking out Josue Cruz in the opening frame of their 142-pound catchweight contest.
Finally, Johan Estupinan emerged victorious in a flyweight Muay Thai firefight against Sean Climaco. He put down the Filipino-American striker thrice in the second stanza.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
