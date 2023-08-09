Mikey Musumeci praises Jarred Brooks after ONE Fight Night 13: “He’s a warrior”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 8, 2023
ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion Mikey Musumeci lived up to his words this past Friday.

Mikey Musumeci

The decorated BJJ specialist submitted reigning ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Jarred Brooks at ONE Fight Night 13. “Darth Rigatoni” forced his rival to tap out via triangle-armbar with just minutes left in the match.

Although Musumeci walked away with the finish he desired and protected his throne for the third time, he expressed his genuine admiration for Brooks’ performance.

“I’ve grappled with so many high-level people, and he’s super tough and durable. I was really impressed how he was hand-fighting me in close guard. Props to him, he’s a warrior,” Musumeci said at the ONE Fight Night 13 post-fight press conference.

Despite taking the bout on three weeks’ notice, Brooks proved why he is one of the most dreaded grapplers in MMA today. In fact, he initiated the first takedown of the co-main event tilt and forced Musumeci to work from his back.

Unfortunately for Brooks, he soon met the same fate as most do against “Darth Rigatoni.” Slowly but surely, Musumeci got hold of the driver’s seat and threatened with a myriad of submission attempts.

Brooks tried to keep up, but the submission grappling king maintained his aggression and eventually fastened a reverse triangle choke.

“The Monkey God” channeled all of his effort to escape his opponent’s clutches, but the Italian-American phenom got a bit creative with his attacks. He ultimately caught Brooks with a triangle-armbar to force the tap at the 7:30 mark of the 10-minute contest.

With the victory, Musumeci retained his belt and earned a $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Mikey Musumeci has “so much respect” for Jarred Brooks

Following the thrilling encounter, Musumeci lauded Brooks’ resilience and adaptability, acknowledging the effort and dedication it took for the ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion to leave his comfort zone in a bid to become a two-sport king.

“Champions put themselves in uncomfortable positions, and they push themselves,” Musumeci said.

“He had no ego. He dropped his ego to come and grapple with me, and that’s what I define as a champion. I have so much respect for that guy.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

