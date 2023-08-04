Mikey Musumeci determined to submit Jarred Brooks: “I’m ready to finish him in any part of the match”
American BJJ phenom Mikey Musumeci defends his ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title against reigning ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Jarred Brooks in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video.
The card goes down at the fabled Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and airs live in U.S. primetime.
Mikey Musumeci has showcased his dominance on the canvas in his previous bouts under the ONE Championship umbrella. Now, he enters this intriguing matchup with a specific goal in mind.
“I’m ready to finish him in any part of the match. The legs, the arms, a choke – anywhere it goes,” Musumeci said.
Over the years, he has faced and defeated many opponents, each with their own unique style. But in Brooks, “Darth Rigatoni” is battling a formidable foe who carries a distinctive set of skills.
“He brings a different element to this submission grappling than what people are used to. MMA is a sport where they have to be finishers, they have to go to attack you in submissions,” he said.
Mikey Musumeci ‘Obsessing’ Over A Submission Victory
Musumeci’s confidence in his abilities is unwavering. However, he’s approaching this 10-minute, all-grappling clash with the utmost respect for Brooks’ MMA pedigree.
“What excites me about this match is, again, I love the feeling of uncomfortability – something different. Jarred’s going to give me a different look, a different feeling than what I’m used to with jiu-jitsu people,” he said.
“He’s going to come out as an MMA person. He’s going to come out with a different aggression. And I think it’s going to be very interesting to see how I respond to that because I only train with jiu-jitsu people.”
For Mikey Musumeci, his upcoming World Title defense is more than just another assignment; it’s a chance to showcase his mastery.
“MMA guys are always very difficult to finish, so I’ve just been obsessing about how I’m going to finish him,” he said.
