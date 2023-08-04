Mikey Musumeci determined to submit Jarred Brooks: “I’m ready to finish him in any part of the match”

This Friday, August 4, fans worldwide will witness a showdown between two exceptional competitors from different sports.

American BJJ phenom Mikey Musumeci defends his ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title against reigning ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Jarred Brooks in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video.

The card goes down at the fabled Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and airs live in U.S. primetime.

Mikey Musumeci has showcased his dominance on the canvas in his previous bouts under the ONE Championship umbrella. Now, he enters this intriguing matchup with a specific goal in mind.

“I’m ready to finish him in any part of the match. The legs, the arms, a choke – anywhere it goes,” Musumeci said.

Over the years, he has faced and defeated many opponents, each with their own unique style. But in Brooks, “Darth Rigatoni” is battling a formidable foe who carries a distinctive set of skills.

“He brings a different element to this submission grappling than what people are used to. MMA is a sport where they have to be finishers, they have to go to attack you in submissions,” he said.