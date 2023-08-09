Israel Adesanya set to defend middleweight title in main event of UFC 293 against Sean Strickland

By Cole Shelton - August 8, 2023
Israel Adesanya will be defending his middleweight title in Australia.

Israel Adesanya

UFC president Dana White announced on Tuesday that Adesanya is set to take on Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 293 on September 9. The event will take place in Sydney, Australia.

The news comes after it was uncertain if Israel Adesanya would remain on the card and defend his belt. Initially, he was supposed to fight Dricus Du Plessis. But the South African suffered a minor injury in his TKO win over Robert Whittaker and couldn’t make the quick turnaround. Following that, Adesanya said Strickland would be next in line, but weeks went by before the deal was finally made for the title bout to happen.

Adesanya and Strickland’s recent fights

Israel Adesanya (24-2) reclaimed his middleweight title back in April as he scored a second-round KO win over Alex Pereira. Prior to that, he suffered a fifth-round TKO loss to Pereira to lose his middleweight title.

RELATED: Jamahal Hill explains why he wasn’t impressed with Alex Pereira’s win over Jan Blachowicz.

Adesanya is 13-2 in the UFC and has defended his middleweight title five times. Inside the Octagon, he holds notable wins over Jared Cannonier, Robert Whittaker (x2), Yoel Romero, Anderson Silva, and Marvin Vettori (x2), among others.

Sean Strickland (27-5) extended his win streak to two his last time out as he scored a second-round knockout win over Abus Magomedov. Prior to that, he beat Nassourdine Imavov at light heavyweight in a fight that he took on short notice. The win over Imavov got him back into the win column after he lost a controversial split decision to Cannonier and was knocked out by Pereira.

Strickland is currently ranked fifth at middleweight. In the UFC, he’s 14-5 with notable wins over Jack Hermansson, Uriah Hall, and Brendan Allen among others.

With Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland official, UFC 293 now looks as follows:

  • Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland
  • Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov
  • Da-un Jung vs. Carlos Ulberg
  • Manel Kape vs. Kai Kara-France
  • Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa
  • Gabriel Miranda vs. Shane Young
  • Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal
  • Blood Diamond vs. Charlie Radtke
  • Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj
  • Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Israel Adesanya Sean Strickland UFC

Related

T.J. Dillashaw

T.J. Dillashaw admits that retirement could be temporary: "I'm still the best guy in the weight class"

Josh Evanoff - August 8, 2023
Logan Paul and Conor McGregor
Dillon Danis

Logan Paul taunts Conor McGregor after Dillon Danis announcement: "You're next"

Josh Evanoff - August 8, 2023

Logan Paul seemingly has a target on UFC star Conor McGregor after his boxing match against Dillon Danis.

Dillon Danis, Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor backs Dillon Danis as Bellator fighter is booked to box Logan Paul: "They're about to learn"

Cole Shelton - August 8, 2023

Conor McGregor is backing Dillon Danis in his boxing debut.

SEan-Strickland
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland explains why he’s “jealous” of Jake Paul

Susan Cox - August 8, 2023

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland is explaining why he’s a little bit ‘jealous’ of Jake Paul.

Vicente Luque
UFC

Vicente Luque believes Rafael dos Anjos is the "perfect fight" for his return at UFC Vegas 78: "I do believe I can finish him"

Cole Shelton - August 8, 2023

Vicente Luque needed to make some changes after losing back-to-back fights.

Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya

Sean Strickland insinuates he will be fighting Israel Adesanya at UFC 293: “To war China man”

Susan Cox - August 8, 2023
Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, TUF 31
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler reacts after Conor McGregor claims the UFC is no longer interested in matching them up

Susan Cox - August 8, 2023

Michael Chandler is reacting after Conor McGregor claimed that the UFC is no longer interested in matching them up.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 134, UFC Vegas 78, BKFC 48
Chris Daukaus

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 134 with Bryce Hall, Vicente Luque, John Dodson, Chris Daukaus, Isaac Dulgarian, Francis Marshall

Cole Shelton - August 8, 2023

The 134th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 78 and BKFC 48 this weekend.

Cory Sandhagen
Dana White

Cory Sandhagen says he spoke to Dana White following uneventful UFC Nashville main event: “He was real nice about it”

Harry Kettle - August 8, 2023

Cory Sandhagen has said he’s spoken to UFC president Dana White following his uneventful win over Rob Font last weekend.

Kevin Holland
Kevin Holland

UFC 291 Fighter Salaries: Kevin Holland and Bobby Green take home big paydays

Harry Kettle - August 8, 2023

The UFC 291 salaries have been released – but only a handful have actually been made public for fans to see.