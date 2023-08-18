UFC 292 | Pro fighters make their picks for Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos title fight

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos:

Vicente Luque, UFC welterweight: Man, I’m going with Zhang just because of the championship experience. It will be a really competitive fight though.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Weili, I think she can even finish her in the middle rounds.

Trevin Giles, UFC welterweight: I’d say Zhang, probably by late stoppage. I just think she has a massive cardio advantage and will look to take it to the later rounds.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: I saw Weili train and she trains like a beast and I think she gets the win.

Josh Fremd, UFC middleweight: Lemos is a beast but I don’t see anyone beating Weili for a while.

Chris Daukaus, UFC light heavyweight: Weili Zhang by stoppage after Lemos starts to get tired.

Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: Weili Zhang by late finish.

Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: I just think Weili is the better fighter, she’s better well-rounded and has more experience in title fights.

Fernie Garcia, UFC bantamweight: Lemos has legit power but I think Zhang can drag it into the deep waters and get a late finish.

***

Fighters picking Zhang Weili: Vicente Luque, Mario Bautista, Trevin Giles, Davey Grant, Josh Fremd, Chris Daukaus, Damon Jackson, Billy Quarantillo, Fernie Garcia.

Fighters picking Amanda Lemos: None.

ICYMI: Pro fighters also made their picks for Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley title fight on Saturday.