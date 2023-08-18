UFC 292 | Pro fighters make their picks for Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos title fight

By Cole Shelton - August 17, 2023

In the co-main event of UFC 292, the strawweight title is up for grabs as Zhang Weili looks to defend her title against Amanda Lemos. Heading into the scrap, Weili is a sizeable -340 favorite while the Brazilian is a +250 underdog on FanDuel.

Zhang Weili and Amanda Lemos

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The pros are unanimous in thinking Zhang Weili will defend her belt at UFC 292 and likely will do so by stoppage in the later rounds.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos:

Vicente Luque, UFC welterweight: Man, I’m going with Zhang just because of the championship experience. It will be a really competitive fight though.

Mario Bautista, UFC bantamweight: I’m going with Weili, I think she can even finish her in the middle rounds.

Trevin Giles, UFC welterweight: I’d say Zhang, probably by late stoppage. I just think she has a massive cardio advantage and will look to take it to the later rounds.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: I saw Weili train and she trains like a beast and I think she gets the win.

Josh Fremd, UFC middleweight: Lemos is a beast but I don’t see anyone beating Weili for a while.

Chris Daukaus, UFC light heavyweight: Weili Zhang by stoppage after Lemos starts to get tired.

Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: Weili Zhang by late finish.

Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: I just think Weili is the better fighter, she’s better well-rounded and has more experience in title fights.

Fernie Garcia, UFC bantamweight: Lemos has legit power but I think Zhang can drag it into the deep waters and get a late finish.

***

Fighters picking Zhang Weili: Vicente Luque, Mario Bautista, Trevin Giles, Davey Grant, Josh Fremd, Chris Daukaus, Damon Jackson, Billy Quarantillo, Fernie Garcia.

Fighters picking Amanda Lemos: None.

ICYMI: Pro fighters also made their picks for Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley title fight on Saturday.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

