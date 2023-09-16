Noche UFC: ‘Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - September 16, 2023

The Octagon returns to Las Vegas for tonight’s Noche UFC event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2.

Noche UFC, Alexa Grasso, Valentina Shevchenko, Results, Highlights, UFC

Grasso (16-3 MMA) will be looking to earn her first title defense when she takes to the Octagon this evening. The 30-year-old captured the promotion’s flyweight world title this past March at UFC 285, when she upset ‘The Bullet’ by way of fourth-round submission. That win marked Alexa’s fifth in a row, as she previously defeated the likes of Kim Ji-yeon, Maycee Barber, Joanne Wood and Viviane Araujo.

Meanwhile, Valentina Shevchenko (23-4 MMA) enters tonight’s headliner with redemption on her mind. Prior to being submitted by Alexa Grass earlier this year, ‘The Bullet’ was riding a nine-fight win streak which included seven consecutive title defenses.

Noche UFC is co-headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight bout featuring Jack Della Maddalena taking on Kevin Holland.

Maddalena (15-2 MMA) will enter the contest on a fifteen-fight win streak, with five of those victories coming inside of the Octagon. The 27-year-old Aussie most recently competed at July’s UFC Vegas 77 event, where he earned a split decision victory over Bassil Hafez. Prior that, ‘JDM’ was coming off a submission win over Randy Brown at UFC 284.

Kevin Holland

Meanwhile, Kevin Holland (25-9 MMA) currently boasts a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a first-round submission over Michael Chiesa at UFC 291. Prior to that impressive performance, ‘Trailblazer’ had earned a knockout win over Santiago Ponzinibbio, which snapped his two-fight losing skid.

Also featured on tonight’s Noche UFC main card is a bantamweight bout between Raul Rosas Jr. and Terrence Mitchell.

Rosas Jr. (7-1 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his first career loss to Christian Rodriguez by unanimous decision at UFC 287. Prior to that setback, ‘El Nino Problema’ had gone a perfect 7-0 to start his pro MMA career, which included a first-round submission win over Jay Perrin in his Octagon debut.

Meanwhile, Terrence Mitchell (14-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a first-round TKO loss to Cameron Saaiman at July’s UFC 290 event. Prior to that setback, ‘Terr-Bear’ had strung together eleven straight wins, all of which were stoppages.

Get all of tonight’s ‘Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2’ live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

Noche UFC Main Card (1on ESPN+:

Alexa Grasso (124.5) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) –

Jack Della Maddalena (171) vs. Kevin Holland (170.5) –

Terrence Mitchell (135.5) vs. Raul Rosas Jr. (135) –

Christos Giagos (156) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (156) –

Fernando Padilla (145.5) vs. Kyle Nelson (146) –

Noche UFC Preliminary Card (7pm EST on ESPN+):

Loopy Godinez (116) vs. Elise Reed (115.5) –

Josh Fremd (185.5) vs. Roman Kopylov (185.5) –

Edgar Chairez (126) vs. Daniel Lacerda (125.5) –

Tracy Cortez (126) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (125.5) –

Alex Reyes (155.5) vs. Charlie Campbell (155) –

Josefine Knutsson (115.5) vs. Marnic Mann (115) –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s Noche UFC main event rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alexa Grasso Kevin Holland Noche UFC Valentina Shevchenko

Related

Valentina Shevchenko

Noche UFC: ‘Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2’ Weigh-in Results

Susan Cox - September 15, 2023
Valentina Shevchenko, and Alexa Grasso
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Pro fighters make their picks for Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 title fight

Cole Shelton - September 14, 2023

In the main event of Noche UFC, the women’s flyweight title is up for grabs as Alexa Grasso rematches Valentina Shevchenko in her first title defense. Heading into the fight, Grasso is a +140 underdog while the challenger is a -180 favorite on FanDuel.

Kevin Holland
UFC

Kevin Holland uninterested in future UFC title fight: "Why are you guys so focused on the f*cking belt all the time?"

Josh Evanoff - September 14, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Kevin Holland isn’t exactly eyeing a title fight anytime soon.

Alexa Grasso Valentina Shevchenko
UFC

Alexa Grasso fires back at Valentina Shevchenko ahead of Noche UFC: "We know that there are no accidents"

Fernando Quiles - September 14, 2023

UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso has responded to Valentina Shevchenko’s comments on their first encounter.

Valentina Shevchenko
UFC

Valentina Shevchenko vows to be the most "dangerous" version of herself at Noche UFC to reclaim her belt: "It's going to be no mercy"

Cole Shelton - September 13, 2023

Valentina Shevchenko is confident she will reclaim her flyweight title on Saturday at Noche UFC.

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.

Alexa Grasso confident ahead of Valentina Shevchenko rematch: "Winning every single round"

Josh Evanoff - September 12, 2023
Valentina Shevchenko
UFC

Valentina Shevchenko vows to “destroy” Alexa Grasso in rematch at Noche UFC: “I go there to take what is mine”

Harry Kettle - September 8, 2023

Valentina Shevchenko has vowed to destroy Alexa Grasso when they collide in their title rematch next weekend.

Alexa Grasso
Dana White

Alexa Grasso presented with custom belt from UFC President Dana White: "This will be her championship belt"

Zain Bando - September 6, 2023

“UFC Noche” is nearly a week away, and the promotion is pulling out all the stops to ensure the event captures the essence of Mexican Independence Day. Dana White admitted the UFC missed the boat on bringing the Mexican fanbase the best event possible. Still, it’s a near-perfect alternative with Alexa Grasso as the headliner in the highly-anticipated flyweight title rematch against Valentina Shevchenko.

Valentina Shevchenko Rose Namajunas
UFC

Rose Namajunas explains the approach she would take in a potential fight with friend and training partner Valentina Shevchenko

Susan Cox - August 30, 2023

Rose Namajunas is explaining the approach she would take in a potential fight with friend and training partner, Valentina Shevchenko.

Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko
UFC

EA Sports UFC 5 set for October release with Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko as cover athletes

Josh Evanoff - August 29, 2023

Alexander Volkanovski and Valentina Shevchenko are the latest to grace the cover of EA Sports UFC.