Noche UFC: ‘Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Las Vegas for tonight’s Noche UFC event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2.

Grasso (16-3 MMA) will be looking to earn her first title defense when she takes to the Octagon this evening. The 30-year-old captured the promotion’s flyweight world title this past March at UFC 285, when she upset ‘The Bullet’ by way of fourth-round submission. That win marked Alexa’s fifth in a row, as she previously defeated the likes of Kim Ji-yeon, Maycee Barber, Joanne Wood and Viviane Araujo.

Meanwhile, Valentina Shevchenko (23-4 MMA) enters tonight’s headliner with redemption on her mind. Prior to being submitted by Alexa Grass earlier this year, ‘The Bullet’ was riding a nine-fight win streak which included seven consecutive title defenses.

Noche UFC is co-headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight bout featuring Jack Della Maddalena taking on Kevin Holland.

Maddalena (15-2 MMA) will enter the contest on a fifteen-fight win streak, with five of those victories coming inside of the Octagon. The 27-year-old Aussie most recently competed at July’s UFC Vegas 77 event, where he earned a split decision victory over Bassil Hafez. Prior that, ‘JDM’ was coming off a submission win over Randy Brown at UFC 284.

Meanwhile, Kevin Holland (25-9 MMA) currently boasts a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a first-round submission over Michael Chiesa at UFC 291. Prior to that impressive performance, ‘Trailblazer’ had earned a knockout win over Santiago Ponzinibbio, which snapped his two-fight losing skid.

Also featured on tonight’s Noche UFC main card is a bantamweight bout between Raul Rosas Jr. and Terrence Mitchell.

Rosas Jr. (7-1 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering his first career loss to Christian Rodriguez by unanimous decision at UFC 287. Prior to that setback, ‘El Nino Problema’ had gone a perfect 7-0 to start his pro MMA career, which included a first-round submission win over Jay Perrin in his Octagon debut.

Meanwhile, Terrence Mitchell (14-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a first-round TKO loss to Cameron Saaiman at July’s UFC 290 event. Prior to that setback, ‘Terr-Bear’ had strung together eleven straight wins, all of which were stoppages.

Get all of tonight’s ‘Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2’ live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

Noche UFC Main Card (1on ESPN+:

Alexa Grasso (124.5) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) –

Jack Della Maddalena (171) vs. Kevin Holland (170.5) –

Terrence Mitchell (135.5) vs. Raul Rosas Jr. (135) –

Christos Giagos (156) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (156) –

Fernando Padilla (145.5) vs. Kyle Nelson (146) –

Noche UFC Preliminary Card (7pm EST on ESPN+):

Loopy Godinez (116) vs. Elise Reed (115.5) –

Josh Fremd (185.5) vs. Roman Kopylov (185.5) –

Edgar Chairez (126) vs. Daniel Lacerda (125.5) –

Tracy Cortez (126) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (125.5) –

Alex Reyes (155.5) vs. Charlie Campbell (155) –

Josefine Knutsson (115.5) vs. Marnic Mann (115) –

