Pros react after Dan Ige defeats Nate Landwehr at UFC 289
Tonight’s UFC 289 main card lineup featured a highly anticipated featherweight matchup between Dan Ige and Nate Landwehr.
Ige (17-6 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a knockout win over Damon Jackson in January of this year. That victory snapped a three-fight losing skid for the Hawaiian, who previously dropped decisions to Jung Chan-Sung, Josh Emmett and Movsar Evloev.
Meanwhile, Nate Landwehr (17-5 MMA) entered tonight’s event sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a submission victory over Austin Lingo three months ago. ‘The Train’ had gone 4-2 inside the Octagon prior to tonight’s affair.
Tonight’s featherweight matchup resulted in a dominant performance from Dan Ige. The Hawaiian scored two knockdowns during the fifteen-minute contest and showcased his impressive boxing skills against a tough and very game Nate Landwehr. After three rounds of action ‘Dynamite Dan’ walked away with the unanimous decision win.
Official UFC 289 Results: Dan Ige def. Nate Landwehr by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Ige vs. Landwehr’ below:
50k💰Vs Nate The Train 🚂 #UFC289
— Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) June 11, 2023
Let’s go @Dynamitedan808!!! 🤙🏽
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) June 11, 2023
Ready for this one! #UFC289
— Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) June 11, 2023
Ige is showing that there’s levels to this game against the brawler, Landwehr #&UFC289
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 11, 2023
10-9 Dan Ige! Stole the round with a knockdown at the end. #UFC289
— Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) June 11, 2023
Nate Train just ate some nastiness 🤜 #UFC289
— Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) June 11, 2023
Fun Fight Right Here 😤😱🥶 #UFC289
— Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) June 11, 2023
Post-fight reactions t0 Dan Ige defeating Nate Landwehr at UFC 289:
That Landwehr gas tank is a weapon. Battled back hard in that 3rd RD. Much respect. Ige wins this 29-28 #UFC289
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 11, 2023
Congrats @Dynamitedan808 🤙🏽
— bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) June 11, 2023
Who would you like to see Dan Ige fight next following his decision victory over Nate Landwehr this evening in Vancouver, Canada?
