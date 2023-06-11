Pros react after Dan Ige defeats Nate Landwehr at UFC 289

By Chris Taylor - June 10, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 289 main card lineup featured a highly anticipated featherweight matchup between Dan Ige and Nate Landwehr.

Dan Ige

Ige (17-6 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a knockout win over Damon Jackson in January of this year. That victory snapped a three-fight losing skid for the Hawaiian, who previously dropped decisions to Jung Chan-Sung, Josh Emmett and Movsar Evloev.

Meanwhile, Nate Landwehr (17-5 MMA) entered tonight’s event sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a submission victory over Austin Lingo three months ago. ‘The Train’ had gone 4-2 inside the Octagon prior to tonight’s affair.

Tonight’s featherweight matchup resulted in a dominant performance from Dan Ige. The Hawaiian scored two knockdowns during the fifteen-minute contest and showcased his impressive boxing skills against a tough and very game Nate Landwehr. After three rounds of action ‘Dynamite Dan’ walked away with the unanimous decision win.

Official UFC 289 Results: Dan Ige def. Nate Landwehr by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Ige vs. Landwehr’ below:

Post-fight reactions t0 Dan Ige defeating Nate Landwehr at UFC 289:

Who would you like to see Dan Ige fight next following his decision victory over Nate Landwehr this evening in Vancouver, Canada?

