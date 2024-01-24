Cris Cyborg reacts to Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm booking, asks Dana White for a spot on UFC 300

By Susan Cox - January 24, 2024

Cris Cyborg is reacting to Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm booking and asking Dana White for a spot on UFC 300.

Kayla Harrison, Cris Cyborg

The historic UFC 300 will take place on Saturday, April 13th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC CEO Dana White recently announced the addition of Kayla Harrison (16-1 MMA) vs. Holly Holm (15-6 MMA) in a bantamweight bout at UFC 300.

Harrison, 33, is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo, transitioning to MMA in 2018 where she debuted with the PFL. Just yesterday, White announced that the UFC had signed Harrison and she would be making her debut with the promotion at UFC 300.

Holm, 42, last fought Mayra Bueno Silva (10-3 MMA) in July of last year where the bout was deemed a no-contest due to Silva testing positive for ritalinic acid.

Well, apparently with the news of the new addition to UFC 300, Chris Cyborg is letting it known she wants in on that action too.

Taking to ‘X‘ Cyborg posted:

“Let me know @HollyHolm if you need any training partners for Kayla Gump. I would love to visit New Mexico and @JacksonWinkMMA.”

Following up, Cyborg directed the following post to Dana White:

“Dana…I would love to add #CyborgNunes2 onto the @ufc300 card too.” 

Cris Cyborg (27-2 MMA) currently competes in Bellator MMA, where she is the current women’s featherweight champion.

The Brazilian left the UFC in 2019 after her contract was up, but during her tenure did at times have a contentious relationship with UFC president Dana White.

Apparently the 38 year old is ready to put all that behind her and is asking Dana to be put on the UFC 300 fight card for another shot at Amanda Nunes (23-5 MMA).

Nunes, 35, is the former UFC women’s featherweight champion and two-time UFC women’s bantamweight champion. ‘Lioness’ retired from the UFC last year after defeating Irene Aldana (15-7 MMA) by unanimous decision at UFC 289.

Nunes and Cyborg fought back in December of 2018 at UFC 232 where it was Nunes taking the victory by knockout at 0:51 of round 1.

Cyborg has spoken before saying she would relish a rematch with Nunes. Apparently Cyborg now believes the perfect time would be at UFC 300.

Would you like to see Cyborg vs Nunes II? Do you think Nunes would come out of retirement to take the fight?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Cris 'Cyborg' Justino Holly Holm Kayla Harrison UFC UFC 300

Related

Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev claims Sean Strickland went “running” after getting beat up “every day in the gym”

Harry Kettle - January 24, 2024
Bo Nickal, Joe Rogan
Brendan Schaub

Brendan Schaub dubs Bo Nickal “the Tim Tebow” of the UFC

Harry Kettle - January 24, 2024

Former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub has compared rising prospect Bo Nickal to Tim Tebow as he continues his journey with the promotion.

Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway believes “a lot of doors are going to get opened” after UFC 300 fight with Justin Gaethje

Harry Kettle - January 24, 2024

UFC star Max Holloway believes that big things are ahead for him as he prepares for a UFC 300 showdown with Justin Gaethje.

Alonzo Menifield vs Carlos Ulberg
dominick reyes

Carlos Ulberg gets new opponent for UFC Atlantic City after Dominick Reyes is forced to withdraw

Harry Kettle - January 24, 2024

UFC light heavyweight Carlos Ulberg will now take on Alonzo Menifield at UFC Atlantic City, as per the promotion.

Kayla Harrison
Holly Holm

Kayla Harrison signs with UFC, set to debut at UFC 300 against former champion Holly Holm

Cole Shelton - January 23, 2024

Kayla Harrison is a UFC fighter and will be making her debut at UFC 300.

Chris Curtis and Dominick Cruz

Chris Curtis slams Dominick Cruz for his “stupid f**king commentary” at UFC 297

Cole Shelton - January 23, 2024
Ariel Helwani, Dana White
Dana White

Ariel Helwani responds to Dana White's "total bulls**t" claims about UFC Saudi Arabia postponement

Zain Bando - January 23, 2024

Longtime MMA journalist Ariel Helwani continues to defend himself against UFC CEO Dana White. Most recently, Helwani reported that the UFC’s plans to host an event in Saudi Arabia on March 2 were pushed back to June due to the country’s dissatisfaction with the event.

Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya grudge match odds revealed

Zain Bando - January 23, 2024

Just days after winning the UFC middleweight title, discussions of a potential blockbuster fight between Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya are beginning to ramp up so much so that Las Vegas oddsmakers have noted how the bout looks from a betting perspective.

Joe Rogan, Dustin Poirier, Benoit Saint-Denis
Dustin Poirier

Joe Rogan issues warning to Dustin Poirier ahead of Benoit Saint-Denis fight at UFC 299: "Guy is a f*****g killer"

Cole Shelton - January 23, 2024

Joe Rogan believes Dustin Poirier will have his hands full at UFC 299 against Benoit Saint-Denis.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler explains why he views Conor McGregor as a "quitter"

Cole Shelton - January 23, 2024

Michael Chandler thinks Conor McGregor is a quitter, and he plans to prove that once again when they fight.