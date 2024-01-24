Cris Cyborg reacts to Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm booking, asks Dana White for a spot on UFC 300

Cris Cyborg is reacting to Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm booking and asking Dana White for a spot on UFC 300.

The historic UFC 300 will take place on Saturday, April 13th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC CEO Dana White recently announced the addition of Kayla Harrison (16-1 MMA) vs. Holly Holm (15-6 MMA) in a bantamweight bout at UFC 300.

Harrison, 33, is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo, transitioning to MMA in 2018 where she debuted with the PFL. Just yesterday, White announced that the UFC had signed Harrison and she would be making her debut with the promotion at UFC 300.

Holm, 42, last fought Mayra Bueno Silva (10-3 MMA) in July of last year where the bout was deemed a no-contest due to Silva testing positive for ritalinic acid.

Well, apparently with the news of the new addition to UFC 300, Chris Cyborg is letting it known she wants in on that action too.

Taking to ‘X‘ Cyborg posted:

“Let me know @HollyHolm if you need any training partners for Kayla Gump. I would love to visit New Mexico and @JacksonWinkMMA.”

Following up, Cyborg directed the following post to Dana White:

🙏🏽 Dana…I would love to add #CyborgNunes2 onto the @ufc 300 card too. — CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) January 24, 2024

“Dana…I would love to add #CyborgNunes2 onto the @ufc300 card too.”

Cris Cyborg (27-2 MMA) currently competes in Bellator MMA, where she is the current women’s featherweight champion.

The Brazilian left the UFC in 2019 after her contract was up, but during her tenure did at times have a contentious relationship with UFC president Dana White.

Apparently the 38 year old is ready to put all that behind her and is asking Dana to be put on the UFC 300 fight card for another shot at Amanda Nunes (23-5 MMA).

Nunes, 35, is the former UFC women’s featherweight champion and two-time UFC women’s bantamweight champion. ‘Lioness’ retired from the UFC last year after defeating Irene Aldana (15-7 MMA) by unanimous decision at UFC 289.

Nunes and Cyborg fought back in December of 2018 at UFC 232 where it was Nunes taking the victory by knockout at 0:51 of round 1.

Cyborg has spoken before saying she would relish a rematch with Nunes. Apparently Cyborg now believes the perfect time would be at UFC 300.

Would you like to see Cyborg vs Nunes II? Do you think Nunes would come out of retirement to take the fight?

