Miesha Tate on Jon Jones arrest: ‘He’s a grown-ass man and he needs to be responsible’

After so many run-ins with the law, many believe Jon Jones needs to start being more responsible – Miesha Tate included.

“Cupcake” recently shared her thoughts on her fellow former UFC champion and his latest arrest in Las Vegas after his Hall of Fame induction ceremony for his first Alexander Gustafsson fight at UFC 165 in 2013.

“It is so disheartening,” Tate told MMA Mania. “Jon Jones, we can give him all the compliments for his accolades and he deserves that, but there are just a lot of unforgivable things that he’s done throughout the history of his career – at least in the limelight that we know of. It’s really tough to separate, I think it’s getting more difficult for fans to separate the two. To just be a fan of him as a fighter and not recognize the other things he does as a human being that kind of tarnish that.

Jones’ recent outside the cage controversy saw him arrested the day before UFC 266 near Ceasar’s Palace in Las Vegas and charged with “one count of domestic battery, a misdemeanor, and one count of tampering with a police vehicle, a felony.”

“Who should be in charge of Jon Jones?” Miesha Tate asked. “Jon Jones should be in charge of Jon Jones. There’s nobody else that we should be looking at. It’s not his fiancee’s fault, it’s not his parents’ fault at this point. He’s a grown-ass man. He’s a grown-ass man and he needs to be responsible.”

The former UFC bantamweight titleholder came out of a five-year retirement in July when defeating Marion Reneau via a dominant third-round TKO victory. Thus setting Tate up for a headliner bout with Ketlen Vieira this month.

However, Tate contracted COVID-19, therefore, postponing the bout. She now targets a Vieira rebooking before Thanksgiving.