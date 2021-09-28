Report | Jon Jones pulled fiancée’s hair and head butted cop car during Las Vegas arrest

UFC legend Jon Jones reportedly pulled his fiancée’s hair and head-butted a cop car during his Las Vegas arrest last week.

TMZ Sports has the full details of Jones’ arrest last week. According to TMZ, who cited a Vegas Metro PD arrest report, “cops were called to Caesars Palace around 5:08 AM for a ‘domestic disturbance’ in a hotel room involving a white female who was “bleeding from her nose/mouth” and a ‘black male adult who is a professional MMA fighter.’ When police arrived, they spotted Jon walking near the hotel, where they stopped and detained him. Cops say 34-year-old Jones became ‘irate and smashed his head onto the front hood of the LVMPD patrol vehicle,’ leaving a medium-sized dent, as well as chips in the paint. While handcuffed, police say Jones experienced a wide range of emotions. At one point, cops say he threatened to sue the department for handcuffing him on the biggest night of his life.”

Jones was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame last week alongside his rival Alexander Gustafsson for their amazing 2013 war that was the “Fight of the Year.” However, just hours after Jones and Gustafsson were inducted into the UFC HOF, the legendary fighter got into a serious incident with the police and with his partner. According to Jones’ partner Jesse, the fighter arrived back at the hotel early in the morning and was in a bad mood. “Jesse told police ‘Jon came back and was not very happy.’ When they asked her if things turned physical, she replied ‘Umm not too physical but a little bit yeah.’ When cops asked what she meant, Jesse said, ‘he touched the back of my head and pulled my hair a little bit but he did not hit me or anything,'” the TMZ report stated about Jones.

