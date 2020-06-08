Dana White shares his thoughts on the police brutality protests occurring across America

UFC President Dana White has shared his thoughts on the police brutality protests occurring across the United States of America.

Following the tragic murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the Ultimate Fighting Championship dedicated last weekend’s ESPN fight card ‘in memoriam’ of the African American victim. White said it was “the right thing to do”, but did not discuss the subject in any further detail.

However, in a recent interview with AZCentral, the UFC boss did answer some questions regarding the current social justice movement. Here is what Dana White had to say:

Do you have a special responsibility to the black community? What are your thoughts about your role and the UFC’s role in the current social justice movement?

“I’ve had talks with some of my African-American fighters about this: How do we make real change? For me, personally, making real change is so much bigger than marching and protesting and all of these other things.

This might be a stupid example, but it’s the best example I can give you: I believed in the UFC. I believed in the sport of mixed-martial arts. I got together with a couple buddies of mine, and we bought the UFC, and we started to build this thing. We went out, and we hit the bricks. We went to every sports editor. Every network. You name it. We shared our vision and grew our movement.”

Dana White continued:

“With the current protests, there needs to be somebody to lead the charge. Somebody who can go in and make real change. By that I mean changing laws. Getting in and figuring out ‘how do we train the police department better?’ There’s so many things like that.

It’s like when I wanted to come back and have fights in the pandemic. I could have gotten all 350 of my employees, and we could have walked up and down the street and chanted ‘we wanna fight!’ That’s not what we did. We got out and told our story in the media and worked with politicians. That’s how you make real change.”

You’re saying that marching is one thing, because that gets attention. But attention for attention’s sake is not the goal. If you want to affect real change, you need a Phase 2.

“Exactly. 100 percent. You’ve got to get somebody really smart and articulate who won’t back down to certain road blocks that they will hit. Because there will be road blocks and obstacles.” Dana White explained. “Anything in life that’s worth fighting for, that you really wanna change, you’ve got to be able to get through the obstacles, the pressure, cut through all the bulls–t and get right to the heart of the matter where you need to start changing laws, educating people, training police officers. There’s lot of work to do.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on June 8, 2020