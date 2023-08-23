Michael Page wants to take the Michael Chandler route if he signs with the UFC: “I don’t see it in any other way”
Michael Page has said he wants to go down the Michael Chandler route if he winds up signing for the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
For many years now, Michael ‘Venom’ Page has served as one of Bellator’s biggest stars. From highlight reel knockouts to an incredibly fun fight style, MVP has brought a lot to the table. Now, however, he’s heading out into free agency at the age of 36. There’s been no announcement regarding who he’s going to sign for next in mixed martial arts, but there have been several teases regarding a move to the UFC.
Of course, many would pay good money to see someone like Michael Page compete at the highest level. In a recent interview, MVP explained what kind of run he’d want to have in the promotion.
Page weighs up his options
“Can I see myself there [UFC]? 100 percent,” Page said.
“I want top five, top 10 max. I don’t feel like I need to prove myself all over again,” he continued. “I just want to go in there … and we’ve seen it with Michael Chandler. He went in there, fought a top 10 Dan Hooker, great first win for him that just sprung him into title contention. That is the route I see myself in. I don’t see it in any other way. I don’t need a warm-up fight, and it’s not like I’ve been out of the game for ages. I’m ready to go now.”
