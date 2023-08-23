Merab Dvalishvili says he has “markgoddardphobia” following latest stoppage in the main event of UFC 292

Merab Dvalishvili has once again gone after referee Marc Goddard following his stoppage in the main event of UFC 292.

Last weekend at UFC 292, Marc Goddard served as the referee for the UFC bantamweight championship fight between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley. In the second round, O’Malley dropped Sterling before unleashing some nasty ground and pound on the former champ. While Sterling was able to turn and get to his knees, Goddard had seen enough, and decided to stop the contest.

While Sterling has somewhat protested the decision, he hasn’t gone too hard in the paint. His teammate, Merab Dvalishvili, hasn’t been quite so forgiving, using Facebook as a platform to tell a story about the British ref.