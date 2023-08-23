Merab Dvalishvili says he has “markgoddardphobia” following latest stoppage in the main event of UFC 292
Merab Dvalishvili has once again gone after referee Marc Goddard following his stoppage in the main event of UFC 292.
Last weekend at UFC 292, Marc Goddard served as the referee for the UFC bantamweight championship fight between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley. In the second round, O’Malley dropped Sterling before unleashing some nasty ground and pound on the former champ. While Sterling was able to turn and get to his knees, Goddard had seen enough, and decided to stop the contest.
While Sterling has somewhat protested the decision, he hasn’t gone too hard in the paint. His teammate, Merab Dvalishvili, hasn’t been quite so forgiving, using Facebook as a platform to tell a story about the British ref.
Dvalishvili calls out Goddard
“I have “markgoddardphobia” not only because of what happen last Saturday. He was cageside ref when I fought Ricky Simon in 2018. After i fought hard in the last minute to not tap out from a choke, i made it to the bell, The main ref in the cage let me fight til the end because He saw I was not sleeping and kept moving to show i was still fighting to the end. So Mark Goddard didnt let them use the judges score which i dominated first two rounds. He pushed everyone to say I lost consciousness in the middle of the choke but I was never out. First they say i lost to TKO but now if you check my record they changed it to a technical submission. Any new fans that didn’t see this fight … go check it out and let me know what you think . We work so hard .. are ready to die in the cage … Let us fight til we can’t fight anymore.”
