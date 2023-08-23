Merab Dvalishvili says he has “markgoddardphobia” following latest stoppage in the main event of UFC 292

By Harry Kettle - August 23, 2023

Merab Dvalishvili has once again gone after referee Marc Goddard following his stoppage in the main event of UFC 292.

Merab-Dvalishvili

Last weekend at UFC 292, Marc Goddard served as the referee for the UFC bantamweight championship fight between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley. In the second round, O’Malley dropped Sterling before unleashing some nasty ground and pound on the former champ. While Sterling was able to turn and get to his knees, Goddard had seen enough, and decided to stop the contest.

RELATED: MERAB DVALISHVILI TAKES AIM AT REFEREE MARC GODDARD FOR “ANOTHER EARLY STOPPAGE” IN ALJAMAIN STERLING VS. SEAN O’MALLEY

While Sterling has somewhat protested the decision, he hasn’t gone too hard in the paint. His teammate, Merab Dvalishvili, hasn’t been quite so forgiving, using Facebook as a platform to tell a story about the British ref.

Dvalishvili calls out Goddard

“I have “markgoddardphobia” not only because of what happen last Saturday. He was cageside ref when I fought Ricky Simon in 2018. After i fought hard in the last minute to not tap out from a choke, i made it to the bell, The main ref in the cage let me fight til the end because He saw I was not sleeping and kept moving to show i was still fighting to the end. So Mark Goddard didnt let them use the judges score which i dominated first two rounds. He pushed everyone to say I lost consciousness in the middle of the choke but I was never out. First they say i lost to TKO but now if you check my record they changed it to a technical submission. Any new fans that didn’t see this fight … go check it out and let me know what you think . We work so hard .. are ready to die in the cage … Let us fight til we can’t fight anymore.”

Do you agree with Merab Dvalishvili? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Marc Goddard Merab Dvalishvili UFC

Related

Michael Page

Michael Page wants to take the Michael Chandler route if he signs with the UFC: “I don’t see it in any other way”

Harry Kettle - August 23, 2023
Cody Garbrandt, UFC Rankings
Sean O'Malley

Cody Garbrandt believes newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has “a lot of holes” to expose: “I have the best footwork and movement”

Harry Kettle - August 23, 2023

Cody Garbrandt believes he could expose a lot of holes in the game of UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley.

Sean O'Malley, UFC 292
UFC

Sean O'Malley responds to critics who claim his UFC 292 TKO win over Aljamain Sterling was an early stoppage

Cole Shelton - August 22, 2023

Sean O’Malley has responded to people who think his UFC 292 TKO win over Aljamain Sterling was stopped too early.

Max Holloway
UFC

Max Holloway reveals the only time he was rocked in a fight: "I was thinking what the hell am I doing right now?"

Cole Shelton - August 22, 2023

Max Holloway says he has only been rocked one time in his UFC career.

John Fury
KSI

WATCH | John Fury flips tables during heated KSI vs. Tommy Fury press conference

Cole Shelton - August 22, 2023

John Fury, the dad of Tyson and Tommy Fury wasn’t too happy with the way the press conference was going on Tuesday.

Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling confirms plans to return to bantamweight for Sean O'Malley rematch: "Rematch 2024"

Josh Evanoff - August 22, 2023
Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson claps back at Conor McGregor after the Irishman threatens to end him

Josh Evanoff - August 22, 2023

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has responded to Conor McGregor.

Parker Porter
UFC

Parker Porter looking for redemption against Junior Tafa at UFC Singapore: "I see some holes in his wrestling ability"

Cole Shelton - August 22, 2023

Parker Porter is looking to get some redemption for his KO loss to Justin Tafa back in February.

Sean O'Malley Aljamain Sterling UFC 292
UFC

UFC rankings update: Sean O’Malley enters the top ten of P4P list

Susan Cox - August 22, 2023

The UFC have released their latest pound-for-pound rankings and newly crowned bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has made the list.

Andre Petroski
UFC

UFC fighter Andre Petroski apprehends man who was attempting to masturbate at a public rest stop

Susan Cox - August 22, 2023

UFC fighter Andre Petroski apprehended a man who was attempting to masturbate at a public washroom.