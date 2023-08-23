Cody Garbrandt believes newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has “a lot of holes” to expose: “I have the best footwork and movement”

By Harry Kettle - August 23, 2023

Cody Garbrandt believes he could expose a lot of holes in the game of UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley.

Cody Garbrandt, UFC Rankings

Last weekend at UFC 292, Cody Garbrandt was set to return to the Octagon to take on Mario Bautista. Unfortunately, he was forced to withdraw, meaning we’ll have to wait even longer to see ‘No Love’ make his comeback.

On the same card, Sean O’Malley took on Aljamain Sterling in the main event of the evening. O’Malley got the TKO finish in the second round and thus captured the UFC bantamweight championship.

Garbrandt and O’Malley have had their fair share of exchanges in the past. Now, Cody has spoken candidly about the new champ in an interview with Michael Bisping.

Garbrandt praises O’Malley

“I’m happy for ‘Sugar’ Sean to finally get out there and – he had a lot of hype, and he went out there and he rose to the occasion and put away Aljamain,” Garbrandt said. “Looking at the fight, I just think that Aljamain was just too adamant on getting it to the ground. He wasn’t very comfortable with the movement. I have the best footwork and movement in the whole bantamweight division, and I knew that was gonna be a problem.”

“[O’Malley’s] a counter striker, and [Sterling] lunged in, left himself open and you can’t do that with a counter striker. He knows what Aljamain’s game plan was, get him to the ground and wrestle him. ‘Sugar’ Sean was like ‘I’m literally going to fight tooth and nail to not get taken down.’ Aljamain made a constant mistake that made him lose the title, but like I said I’m happy for ‘Sugar’ Sean. I think it’s great he’s a champion in our division, I think he has a lot of holes and weaknesses that are gonna be exposed a lot. But right now, let him enjoy the championship and what he was able to do on Saturday night.”

Cody Garbrandt Sean O'Malley UFC

