Cody Garbrandt believes newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has “a lot of holes” to expose: “I have the best footwork and movement”

Cody Garbrandt believes he could expose a lot of holes in the game of UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley.

Last weekend at UFC 292, Cody Garbrandt was set to return to the Octagon to take on Mario Bautista. Unfortunately, he was forced to withdraw, meaning we’ll have to wait even longer to see ‘No Love’ make his comeback.

On the same card, Sean O’Malley took on Aljamain Sterling in the main event of the evening. O’Malley got the TKO finish in the second round and thus captured the UFC bantamweight championship.

Garbrandt and O’Malley have had their fair share of exchanges in the past. Now, Cody has spoken candidly about the new champ in an interview with Michael Bisping.