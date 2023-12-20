Leon Edwards’ coach explains why he prefers Gilbert Burns getting the next title shot instead of Belal Muhammad

By Cole Shelton - December 20, 2023

Dave Lovell the head coach of Leon Edwards is hoping Gilbert Burns will get the next welterweight title shot.

Leon Edwards and Gilbert Burns

In the main event of UFC 296, Edwwards defended his welterweight title for the second time with a lopsided decision win over Colby Covington. After the fight, many expected that Belal Muhammad would get the next title shot, but at the post-fight press conference, Edwards shut that down, saying he didn’t think Muhammad deserved it.

Now, speaking on The MMA Hour, Dave Novell explained why he wants Gilbert Burns to get the next title shot against Leon Edwards.

“Well, we don’t know do we, Ariel? Dana didn’t announce it would be Belal, we are just (as uncertain) as you. If it’s Belal, so be it, we had a feel of him already, we know what he’s about. He has improved, but if it’s Belal it’s Belal. But, you never know with these people. Shavkat, he had the foot injury so I don’t think he’d be ready for April, maybe? Belal would be ready to go, but would Leon and Belal really be a big pay-per-view? You have to look at it from the business point of view, from the UFC’s point of view,” Novell said on The MMA Hour about Leon Edwards’ next opponent.

According to Dave Novell, he believes Leon Edwards vs. Gilbert Burns is a much bigger fight, which would entice the UFC. However, he knows Belal Muhammad is likely the number one contender at welterweight.

But, if Novell had his choice, he says he would make Leon Edwards vs. Gilbert Burns as he thinks it’s a bigger fight on paper.

“Preference, let’s put it real, Belal deserved his place even though he still hasn’t done what Leon did, he didn’t go through the tribulations Leon did,” Novell said about Leon Edwards’ next fight. “But, you know what, he’s earned himself his contendership. To be honest, if I really had a choice, but I don’t think it will happen, I would like Leon to fight Burns…

“If I had a choice of who would be next, I’d prefer Burns over Belal because I think Burns brings more to the table than Belal. He had the No Contest against Belal, it looked like you can’t judge it by the first round totally, but it looked like Leon had the first round locked down with Belal and was going in for the kill in the second before the eye poke occurred. If I had a choice, I would like Burns but we will take whoever they throw at us,” Novell concluded.

Gilbert Burns is coming off a decision loss to Belal Muhammad in May in a fight he got hurt in. But, even with that, Novell thinks that fight against Leon Edwards is intriguing.

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Gilbert Burns Leon Edwards UFC

Related

Michael 'Venom' Page

Michael Page envisions future UFC title fight with Leon Edwards in the UK: “That is gonna be unbelievable”

Harry Kettle - December 20, 2023
Sean Strickland Dricus Du Plessis
Sean O'Malley

Sean Strickland moves past Sean O’Malley in pound-for-pound rankings following UFC 296 brawl with Dricus du Plessis

Harry Kettle - December 20, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has somehow gone up in the UFC’s male pound-for-pound rankings after his brawl with Dricus du Plessis.

Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, UFC 296
Colby Covington

Chael Sonnen casts doubt on Colby Covington ever fighting again: “I think that there’s some real frustrations”

Harry Kettle - December 20, 2023

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has cast a shadow of doubt on Colby Covington competing in the UFC again.

Matt Riddle
UFC

Matt Riddle says there is a strong possibility he returns to fighting in 2024: “You’ve got to get beat up to leave”

Harry Kettle - December 20, 2023

Former UFC and WWE star Matt Riddle has revealed that there’s a good chance he will to fighting next year.

Paddy Pimblett
UFC

Paddy Pimblett lays out return plans following win over Tony Ferguson: "I wanted to fight on UFC 300"

Josh Evanoff - December 19, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett is hoping to return to the cage next summer following his recent win.

Sean Strickland and Theo Von

Sean Strickland discusses emotionally charged interview with Theo Von: "Years and years of abuse changes you"

Josh Evanoff - December 19, 2023
Artem Lobov and Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

VIDEO: Artem Lobov leaks text messages from Conor McGregor amid legal battle

Josh Evanoff - December 19, 2023

Artem Lobov has released private messages from former UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Ray Longo, Colby Covington
Ray Longo

Ray Longo unloads on "f*****g moron" Colby Covington after UFC 296: "This guys a piece of shit"

Cole Shelton - December 19, 2023

MMA coach Ray Longo is not a fan of Colby Covington.

Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, UFC 296
Leon Edwards

Colby Covington admits Leon Edwards left him “kind of confused” at UFC 296

Susan Cox - December 19, 2023

Colby Covington is admitting that Leon Edwards left him ‘kind of confused’ at UFC 296.

Aljamain Sterling, UFC 296, Dana White, UFC
Dana White

Aljamain Sterling reacts to Dana White’s “weird” explanation about UFC 296 ticket issue: “I’m not trying to fan the flames”

Susan Cox - December 19, 2023

Aljamain Sterling is reacting to Dana White’s ‘weird’ explanation about his ticket issue at UFC 296.