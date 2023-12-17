Dana White announces four fights for UFC 299 in Miami, including Michael Page vs. Kevin Holland

By Fernando Quiles - December 17, 2023

Dana White has announced a few key fights scheduled for the UFC 299 card.

Michael 'Venom' Page

UFC 299 is scheduled to be held inside the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on March 9, 2024. The event will be headlined by a UFC Bantamweight Championship fight between titleholder Sean O’Malley and Marlon “Chito” Vera. Also set for the card is a heavyweight tilt between Jailton Almeida and Curtis Blaydes, and a lightweight clash between Mateusz Gamrot and Rafael dos Anjos.

JAILTON ALMEIDA VS. CURTIS BLAYDES AND SEVERAL OTHER MATCHUPS ADDED TO UFC 299 IN MARCH

New Fights Added to UFC 299 Card

During the UFC 296 post-fight press conference, Dana White told media members that the UFC has signed Michael “Venom” Page, and he will be taking on Kevin Holland at UFC 299. The UFC CEO also revealed three other matchups for the event.

“This Miami card is stacking up to be badass,” White said. “Michael ‘Venom’ Page vs. Kevin Holland, Song Yadong vs. [Petr] Yan, Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della [Maddalena], and Ian Garry vs. Geoff Neal.”

Page had been testing the free agent market after his time with Bellator MMA came to a close. “MVP” even teased signing with the PFL by staring down with Cedric Doumbe, but he has ultimately signed with the UFC. Holland will look to give Page a rude welcome after he saw his two-fight winning streak crumble due to a split decision loss to Jack Della Maddalena.

Speaking of Maddalena, his scheduled clash against Gilbert Burns is pivotal for the 170-pound division. Della would be one step closer to a title shot with a win over Burns, but “Durinho” has other plans. Song Yadong vs. Petr Yan was expected by fans, as Yan implied that Yadong’s unanimous decision win over Chris Gutiérrez was boring. Ian Garry and Geoff Neal certainly have some bad blood, as “The Future” wore a shirt with Neal’s mugshot on it.

