Jailton Almeida vs. Curtis Blaydes and several other matchups added to UFC 299 in March

By Josh Evanoff - December 12, 2023

UFC 299 has gotten a big boost in the form of Jailton Almeida vs. Curtis Blaydes, as well as several other fight announcements.

Curtis Blaydes and Jailton Almeida

The card is currently slated for next March and will be held in Miami. In the main event, Sean O’Malley will return to the octagon to defend his bantamweight gold against Marlon Vera. The bout is a rematch of their prior encounter in 2020, which saw ‘Chito’ win by first-round stoppage.

The card has largely been untouched, until today. As first reported by MMA Fighting, Jailton Almeida vs. Curtis Blaydes has now been added to the event. The fight announcement is a rebooking, as the two heavyweights were originally slated to fight in Brazil this Fall.

However, Curtis Blaydes withdrew from the matchup due to injury and was later replaced by Derrick Lewis. In his return to Brazil, Jailton Almeida dominated ‘The Black Beast’, scoring a lopsided unanimous decision victory. Now, he will return to the octagon in March, to try and score his 16th win in a row.

Meanwhile, ‘Razor’ has been out of the cage since a knockout loss to Sergei Pavlovich in April. That stoppage defeat snapped a three-fight winning streak for Curtis Blaydes. However, he will now return to the cage early next year to try and halt the momentum of Jailton Almeida.

However, there were other matchups besides Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida announced earlier today. As first reported by the UFC itself, Mateusz Gamrot will return at UFC 299 to face former champion Rafael dos Anjos. For his part, ‘Gamer’ is currently riding a two-fight winning streak, last defeating Rafael Fiziev in September.

RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER BELIEVES ISLAM MAKHACHEV’S REMATCH COMMENTS ARE AN EARLY SIGN OF RETIREMENT: “ONLY A COUPLE MORE YEARS”

Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis

Meanwhile, the Brazilian is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Vicente Luque in August. That defeat put the former UFC lightweight champion to 3-2 in his last five, having scored wins over names such as Paul Felder and Bryan Barberena. Now, he will return to the cage next year to try and defeat the rising Gamrot.

Beyond that lightweight clash is the addition of a women’s flyweight clash. As reported by All In Sports Management, Lauren Murphy will return at UFC 299 to take on Karine Silva. ‘Lucky’ hasn’t been seen since a unanimous decision defeat to Jessica Andrade in January, in quite a hard-to-watch bout.

Meanwhile, ‘Killer’ is riding an eight-fight winning streak heading into the bout. Furthermore, Silva has scored three of those victories inside the UFC octagon, defeating names such as Maryna Moroz. The bout with Lauren Murphy will be the biggest challenge of the Brazilian’s career thus far.

While the addition of fights such as Jailton Almeida vs. Curtis Blaydes is excellent, the card isn’t done being built. In recent weeks, Islam Makhachev has called for a return in March, likely at UFC 299 against Justin Gaethje. However, that lightweight title bout hasn’t been announced as of now.

What do you make of these fight announcements? Which fight are you most excited about? Is it the heavyweight clash between Jailton Almeida and Curtis Blaydes?

Previous Post

Topics:

Curtis Blaydes Jailton Almeida UFC

Related

Daniel Cormier and Islam Makhachev

Daniel Cormier believes Islam Makhachev's rematch comments are an early sign of retirement: "Only a couple more years"

Josh Evanoff - December 12, 2023
Georges St-Pierre
UFC

Georges St-Pierre names his 'favorite' fighters he hopes to see in the UFC's 2024 superfight

Josh Evanoff - December 12, 2023

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre won’t be fighting in 2024, but he has an idea of who might be.

Colby Covington
UFC

Colby Covington explains why he's the top pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC

Cole Shelton - December 12, 2023

Colby Covington believes he should be atop the pound-for-pound rankings.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 148, UFC 296
Dustin Jacoby

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 148 with Ian Machado Garry, Vicente Luque, Dustin Jacoby, and Brian Kelleher

Cole Shelton - December 12, 2023

The 148th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 296.

Colby Covington and Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards

Official lineup released for UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington, including two title fights

Harry Kettle - December 12, 2023

The official lineup has been released for UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington ahead of fight night on Saturday.

Sean Strickland, UFC, Champion, Hyundai

Colby Covington says he would love to “slap around” UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland: “He’s just a pathetic excuse of a human being”

Harry Kettle - December 12, 2023
Paddy Pimblett, Tony Ferguson and David Goggins
Tony Ferguson

Paddy Pimblett admits he wants to see Tony Ferguson get another win before retiring: “I just can’t let him do it at my expense”

Harry Kettle - December 12, 2023

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has admitted that he wants to see Tony Ferguson pick up another win before retiring from mixed martial arts.

Sergei Pavlovich going for a walk
UFC

Sergei Pavlovich sends warning to the UFC heavyweight division: “Don’t relax, I’ll be back soon!”

Harry Kettle - December 12, 2023

UFC heavyweight contender Sergei Pavlovich has issued a warning to the rest of the division ahead of his comeback.

Song Yadong and Chris Gutierrez
Song Yadong

What's next for Song Yadong and Chris Gutierrez after UFC Vegas 83?

Cole Shelton - December 11, 2023

In the main event of UFC Vegas 83, ranked bantamweight collided as Song Yadong took on Chris Gutierrez.

Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards explains why Colby Covington won't be able to get under his skin

Cole Shelton - December 11, 2023

Leon Edwards doesn’t think Colby Covington’s trash talk will impact him at all.