Chris Weidman confident he will make fans believe he’s a legit threat to UFC champion Israel Adesanya with comeback fight

Former UFC champion Chris Weidman believes he can make fans believe that he’s a threat to Israel Adesanya in his next outing.

It’s been over two years since we last saw Chris Weidman compete inside the Octagon. When he did, the former middleweight king broke his leg in a nasty way when battling Uriah Hall. Ever since then, he’s been fighting to get back in the cage – and it seems as if he’s ready to do just that.

On August 19 at UFC 292, he is scheduled to go head to head with Brad Tavares. In doing so, he will attempt to prove that he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level.

Eventually, of course, he wants to try and get his belt back. During a recent interview, Weidman made it crystal clear that there’s one man he wants to take on – Israel Adesanya.

“Listen, that’s the dream,” Weidman said. “No one [on the active roster has] accomplished what I’ve accomplished in the middleweight division besides Israel Adesanya as far as title defenses and all that. I love that matchup. I think once people see me back out there and see that I’m not this old bum at this point, and they see that I have some serious threats to bring to the table, I believe I’m a really bad matchup for him.