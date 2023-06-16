Chris Weidman confident he will make fans believe he’s a legit threat to UFC champion Israel Adesanya with comeback fight

By Harry Kettle - June 16, 2023

Former UFC champion Chris Weidman believes he can make fans believe that he’s a threat to Israel Adesanya in his next outing.

Chris Weidman

It’s been over two years since we last saw Chris Weidman compete inside the Octagon. When he did, the former middleweight king broke his leg in a nasty way when battling Uriah Hall. Ever since then, he’s been fighting to get back in the cage – and it seems as if he’s ready to do just that.

On August 19 at UFC 292, he is scheduled to go head to head with Brad Tavares. In doing so, he will attempt to prove that he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level.

RELATED: CHRIS WEIDMAN BELIEVES HE WOULD “RAGDOLL” ISRAEL ADESANYA IF THEY FIGHT

Eventually, of course, he wants to try and get his belt back. During a recent interview, Weidman made it crystal clear that there’s one man he wants to take on – Israel Adesanya.

“Listen, that’s the dream,” Weidman said. “No one [on the active roster has] accomplished what I’ve accomplished in the middleweight division besides Israel Adesanya as far as title defenses and all that. I love that matchup. I think once people see me back out there and see that I’m not this old bum at this point, and they see that I have some serious threats to bring to the table, I believe I’m a really bad matchup for him.

Weidman wants Adesanya

“But I have to prove that, and so until then I’ll shut my mouth and just go out there and prove it against Brad Tavares. I think they’ll see enough in that fight where they’ll believe.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Will we ever see Chris Weidman take on Israel Adesanya? Are you excited to see him return? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Chris Weidman Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler shares “the most disrespectful” thing you can do to a man after being knocked out

Harry Kettle - June 16, 2023
Nikolas Motta
UFC

Nikolas Motta shares his "dream" for UFC Vegas 75 fight against Manuel Torres

Cole Shelton - June 15, 2023

Nikolas Motta believes his UFC Vegas 75 fight against Manuel Torres will be a banger for as long as it lasts.

Dana White, UFC
UFC

Dana White suggests the NHL has “old, dumb f**king people” in their marketing department

Zain Bando - June 15, 2023

Since the launch of ‘Power Slap’ in January, UFC president Dana White has been vocal about the sport’s rise to fame on social media amidst controversy. White invited the NELK Boys, a group of prominent Canadian YouTubers, to UFC headquarters to unveil its new merchandise and UFC-themed clothing line, which went on sale the day before UFC 289, taking place in Vancouver, Canada.

Jon Jones and Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury

UFC champion Jon Jones says talks of Tyson Fury fight are very much real: “1 boxing fight. 1 MMA fight”

Cole Shelton - June 15, 2023

Jon Jones says talks with Tyson Fury are legit.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White announces three blockbuster UFC main events for August and September fight cards

Cole Shelton - June 15, 2023

Dana White has confirmed three upcoming Fight Night main events for the summer schedule.

Cris Cyborg, Amanda Nunes

Cris Cyborg reacts after former UFC rival Amanda Nunes announces her retirement from MMA

Josh Evanoff - June 15, 2023
Conor McGregor
UFC

Miami Police Department issues statement regarding recent sexual assault allegations made against UFC star Conor McGregor

Josh Evanoff - June 15, 2023

The Miami Police Department has released a statement regarding allegations against UFC star Conor McGregor.

Aljamain Sterling
Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling reveals Sean O'Malley fight will be his last at bantamweight: "S*it is getting old"

Josh Evanoff - June 15, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is already looking beyond Sean O’Malley.

Max Holloway
UFC

Max Holloway expresses interest in lightweight move to earn BMF title: "A lot of fun fights for me"

Josh Evanoff - June 15, 2023

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is interested in the BMF title.

Conor McGregor
UFC

The UFC and Miami Heat release statements following accusations that Conor McGregor sexually assaulted a woman at the NBA Finals

Cole Shelton - June 15, 2023

The UFC and Miami Heat have released statements following the rape accusations against Conor McGregor.