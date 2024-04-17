Michael Chandler reveals prediction for UFC 303 fight against Conor McGregor: “I’d like to keep it on the feet”

By Josh Evanoff - April 17, 2024

Michael Chandler believes that he will finish Conor McGregor in the second round at UFC 303 later this year.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

Over the weekend, the long-awaited bout between ‘Iron’ and ‘The Notorious’ was finally announced. Dana White made the news official in the UFC 300 post-fight press conference, stating that Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is set for June 29th. For the latter, the fight is one nearly two years in the making.

The former Bellator lightweight champion called for the fight after a victory over Tony Ferguson in May 2022. While Michael Chandler was later submitted by Dustin Poirier later in the year, he got the nod to coach against Conor McGregor on The Ultimate Fighter last year. The two were then expected to fight in late 2023.

However, after many, many delays, the fight is now set for UFC 303 in June. Speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Michael Chandler previewed his return against Conor McGregor. There, the normally stoic lightweight started to open up on ‘The Notorious’, stating that he plans to retire the Irishman later this year.

ConorMcGregor, Michael Chandler

Image from the UFC

UFC lightweight Michael Chandler predicts knockout victory over Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler also predicted that he would knock out Conor McGregor in their welterweight contest. The wrestler added that he would love to slam the Irishman, but he also plans to keep it on the feet early. Chandler believes that by the second round, ‘The Notorious’ will be wishing that he picked a different comeback opponent.

“I like the idea of picking Conor up and putting him down, I also like the idea of making good on my promise of knocking him out in the second round with my hands.” Michael Chandler stated on The MMA Hour earlier today, discussing his UFC 303 showdown with Conor McGregor. “I think from the first exchange, Conor will second-guess himself. Also, I think I’ll take the center of the octagon and I think I’ll start sucking the oxygen out of the octagon.”

He continued, “By the end of the first round he’s going to know. ‘I probably should’ve found a different opponent’. Then I’ll finish him in the second [round], whether that’s on the ground, or on the feet. But I’d like to keep it on the feet.”

What do you make of this prediction for the UFC 303 main event? Who do you have in that welterweight showdown? Michael Chandler or Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor Michael Chandler UFC

