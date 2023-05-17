search

Michael Bisping tells Conor McGregor to “get off the good stuff” and into the testing pool: “Get back on the protein shakes and the porridge”

By Harry Kettle - May 17, 2023

MMA analyst Michael Bisping has given Conor McGregor some advice ahead of his proposed return against Michael Chandler.

Michael Bisping

Later this month, the new season of The Ultimate Fighter will air. Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will serve as the head coaches, with the expectation being that they will square off later this year.

However, there has yet to be a date announced for that contest. In the eyes of many, it’s because ‘Notorious’ has yet to re-enter the USADA testing pool – although that hasn’t been officially confirmed.

In the eyes of Michael Bisping, there’s a very clear reason why things are being held up, and he wants it to change.

“…In terms of a timeline, what are we in now? May, so six months you can fight at the end of the year. I think the idea was Madison Square Garden, that’s going to be Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic, judging by what everybody has been saying online. So the final card of the year [in December 2023], at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, they still have seven months for that, so McGregor just has to get in the testing pool. He’s got to get off whatever he is on. He’s got to get off the good stuff and get back on the protein shakes and the porridge.”

Bisping questions McGregor

“…One thing he has been doing is, he has been winning the mind games with Michael Chandler. I mean, yeah he pushed him by the throat, grabbed him, whatever. That’s never a good sign when someone losses their temper like that, good promotion though,” said Bisping. He continued, “…There was that clip doing the rounds where they’re in the gym. McGregor says, ‘What weight do you want to do it on. We’re fighting at 185,’ and then Chandler said, ‘Yeah, I’ll do it at 185, and then McGregor says, ‘You’ll do what you’re told,’ and then just walked off, and Chandler didn’t say anything back, it’s like dude you have to speak up. You can’t let someone dictate the terms like that.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you agree with Michael Bisping? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Conor McGregor Michael Bisping Michael Chandler UFC

