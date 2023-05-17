A parade of fighters have given their thoughts on the news that Francis Ngannou has opted to sign a deal with the PFL.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Francis Ngannou had signed a deal with the PFL. In addition to fighting with the MMA promotion next year, he’ll also take on several other roles – and he’ll also be allowed to pursue a boxing venture.

It’s a moment that has been a long time coming. ‘The Predator’ was rumored to be in talks with PFL and while some fans doubted his ability to get the job done, the former UFC heavyweight champion managed to land an incredibly lucrative deal.

As you can imagine, a lot of thoughts and opinions were flying around online. Below, we’ve highlighted a handful of the best – or worst depending on your perspective – takes.

Congrats on the biggest deal in mma history 🔥🔥🔥 Also, we got fight news comin soon – opponent locked in ☑️ pic.twitter.com/xj7UwMK8oW — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) May 16, 2023

“And then Twitter was saying Ngannou fumbled the bag because he didn’t accept to fight Jon Jones..” #BMFOTP pic.twitter.com/CxIjV3D33n — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) May 16, 2023

Ok @francis_ngannou is officially the #1 HW to call out. I’m your huckleberry 💪 Congratulations on the signing 👍🙏 pic.twitter.com/BFtdn0q5d2 — Big Ben Rothwell (@RothwellFighter) May 16, 2023

Calling yourself the baddest man on the planet from across the street, who does that? Lol — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 16, 2023

The baddest man in the planet has officially joined. pic.twitter.com/nfQlh9R4ru — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 16, 2023

The likes of Jon Jones and company weren’t too impressed by how it all went down. Still, given the financial rewards that will be coming Francis’ way, we don’t think he’ll care all too much.