search

Pro Fighters react to Francis Ngannou’s new contract with PFL: “Congrats on the biggest deal in MMA history”

By Harry Kettle - May 17, 2023

A parade of fighters have given their thoughts on the news that Francis Ngannou has opted to sign a deal with the PFL.

Francis Ngannou

Earlier this week, it was announced that Francis Ngannou had signed a deal with the PFL. In addition to fighting with the MMA promotion next year, he’ll also take on several other roles – and he’ll also be allowed to pursue a boxing venture.

It’s a moment that has been a long time coming. ‘The Predator’ was rumored to be in talks with PFL and while some fans doubted his ability to get the job done, the former UFC heavyweight champion managed to land an incredibly lucrative deal.

As you can imagine, a lot of thoughts and opinions were flying around online. Below, we’ve highlighted a handful of the best – or worst depending on your perspective – takes.

The likes of Jon Jones and company weren’t too impressed by how it all went down. Still, given the financial rewards that will be coming Francis’ way, we don’t think he’ll care all too much.

Ngannou steps up

Francis Ngannou, above all else, is trying to make a statement. He wanted to prove his market value and he’s done that in an absolutely huge way. As well as that, he’s made it crystal clear that he’s serious about juggling both MMA and boxing for the remainder of his career.

We all wanted to see him fight Jones in some capacity. It may still take place somewhere down the road, but even if it doesn’t, this deal showcases that Ngannou was right to test the waters.

What is your primary opinion of Francis Ngannou’s deal with the PFL? Do you believe this is a great step forward for fighter pay, or that it won’t make much of a difference? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Francis Ngannou Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Related

Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou explains why PFL debut isn't slated until 2024

Josh Evanoff - May 16, 2023
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou hits back at "two-faced" BKFC's David Feldman after PFL signing

Josh Evanoff - May 16, 2023

PFL heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou has taken time to hit back at BKFC’s David Feldman. ‘The Predator’ recently ended his lengthy free agency by signing with the PFL. Ngannou famously left the UFC in January, […]

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jon Jones responds after Francis Ngannou tells him to “cross the street” and join PFL

Josh Evanoff - May 16, 2023

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has hit back at Francis Ngannou. ‘Bones’ has been out of the cage since March, when he faced Ciryl Gane. However, as the story goes, he was never expected to […]

Francis Ngannou
Jake Paul

Jake Paul sends welcome message to “baddest man on the planet” Francis Ngannou after signing with PFL

Susan Cox - May 16, 2023

Jake Paul is sending a welcome message to the ‘baddest man on the planet’, Francis Ngannou, after signing with PFL. The news broke this morning that Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion, had signed with […]

Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou responds to 'ignorant' Conor McGregor

Lewis Simpson - May 16, 2023

Francis Ngannou has stuck by his gun and is confident he made the right decision to part ways with the UFC, even when the sport’s biggest star challenged it. On Tuesday, May. 16, it was […]

Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones, UFC, UFC 285

Jon Jones reacts after former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou signs with PFL

Chris Taylor - May 16, 2023
Francis Ngannou
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Francis Ngannou names the boxer he plans to face before making his PFL debut

Susan Cox - May 16, 2023

Francis Ngannou is naming the boxer he plans to face before making his PFL debut. The former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, made headlines today, Tuesday, May 16th, when it was revealed that he signed […]

Francis Ngannou
UFC

Francis Ngannou signs with PFL, will make his promotional debut in 2024

Susan Cox - May 16, 2023

‘The Predator’ has landed. Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) has signed with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) and will make his promotional debut in 2024. The news of the signing first broke with ‘The New York […]

Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou, UFC
Francis Ngannou

Daniel Cormier reacts to Francis Ngannou’s “fumbling the bag” post on social media: “Maybe Francis isn’t hurting as much as we think”

Susan Cox - May 12, 2023

Daniel Cormier is reacting to Francis Ngannou’s ‘fumbling the bag’ post on social media. Ngannou recently took to ‘Instagram’ with a picture of himself, sitting on his Mercedes, on the phone, with the caption: “Just […]

Thiago Santos
Thiago Santos

Four PFL fighters have tested positive for banned substances including Thiago Santos

Susan Cox - May 9, 2023

Four PFL fighters have tested positive for banned substances, including Thiago Santos. The Professional Fighters League have multiple fighters who have been flagged for submitting samples which were deemed positive for banned substances. ‘MMA Fighting’ […]