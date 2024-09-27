Michael Bisping says Chael Sonnen gave him an out-of-body experience in 2012 UFC showdown

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping lost more than a fight on the judges’ scorecards in his 2012 bout against Chael Sonnen.

Bisping says he lost his mind against Sonnen inside the UFC Octagon.

In a 2012 No. 1 middleweight contender fight, Bisping and Sonnen put on a three-round show during UFC Fight Night: Evans vs. Davis. It was a back-and-forth war from start to finish, featuring heavy blows traded by the two top middleweights.

Midway through Round 2, Bisping managed to counter Sonnen’s wrestling by getting back up to his feet against the cage. But, as he stood up, Sonnen met him with a massive left hand that landed clean to Bisping’s chin.

Watch the timestamped sequence between Bisping and Sonnen below.