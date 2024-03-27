Former UFC champions Luke Rockhold and Tyron Woodley to serve as coaches on TUF-like series for Hardcore FC

Former UFC champions Luke Rockhold and Tyron Woodley are to serve as coaches on a TUF-like series for Hardcore FC.

The reality series will be called ‘HFC Fight Show’ and will be filmed in the United Arab Emirates over the next six weeks.

Luke Rockhold (16-6 MMA) and Tyron Woodley (19-7 MMA) spent most of their MMA years with the UFC.

‘The Chosen One’, a former UFC welterweight champion, had 4 consecutive losses in the cage and following his loss to Vincente Luque (22-9 MMA) at UFC 260 in March of 2021 his contract with the promotion came to an end.

Following his departure from the UFC, Tyron Woodley went on to fight Jake Paul in the ring, with the first bout ending in a split-decision and the rematch ending in a knockout loss for Woodley.

Luke Rockhold, a former UFC middleweight champion, lost 3 in a row before parting ways with the UFC in January of 2023 after 10 years with the promotion.

The Californian went on to have a bare-knuckle fight against Mike ‘Platinum‘ Perry (14-8 MMA) at BKFC in 2023 where it was Perry coming out the victor by TKO.

The two former champions will now share the stage under the Hardcore FC banner.

There are no plans at this time for the opposing coaches, Luke Rockhold and Tyron Woodley, to fight each other following the series end.

What do you think of Woodley and Rockhold joining Hardcore FC?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!