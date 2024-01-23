Tom Aspinall reveals Stipe Miocic rejected UFC 300 clash: “I, of course, accepted”

By Josh Evanoff - January 23, 2024

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall was offered a chance to face Stipe Miocic in April.

Tom Aspinall, Stipe Miocic

It’s been a frustrating last few months for the British champion. In November at UFC 295, Tom Aspinall stepped up on short notice to face Sergei Pavlovich for interim heavyweight gold. The card was originally slated to be headlined by Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, but the bout was scrapped after ‘Bones’ suffered an injury.

At UFC 295, Tom Aspinall captured the gold with a first-round knockout win. Quickly, he zeroed in on both the aforementioned Jon Jones, as well as Stipe Miocic. Tom Aspinall has repeatedly called out both men and ‘Bones’ has stonewalled him at every turn. For Jones, he wants Miocic next, and that’s not up for discussion.

However, Stipe Miocic has seemed somewhat open to facing Tom Aspinall. Earlier this month, the former heavyweight champion responded to the Brit on social media with a message. The message was simple, if he defeats Jon Jones, he will unify the titles with him. The two’s back and forth seemingly attracted the attention of the UFC itself.

Taking to X earlier today, Tom Aspinall revealed that he was offered a fight with Stipe Miocic at UFC 300 in April. Naturally, the interim champion accepted the bout. However, in a follow-up post, Aspinall revealed that Miocic turned the fight down, and will instead wait to face Jon Jones.

RELATED: KHAMZAT CHIMAEV FRUSTRATED BY ‘BULLS*IT’ COMMENTS MADE BY DANA WHITE: “YOU PROMISED ME”

Michael Bisping, Tom Aspinall

Image from the UFC

Tom Aspinall reveals Stipe Miocic rejected UFC 300 fight in April

“Believe it or not I respect [Jon Jones] and everything he has done. So impressive. I wish him all the best in his recovery and return against [Stipe Miocic].” Tom Aspinall wrote on X earlier today. “While we are talking about [Miocic], my manager was contacted by the UFC asking if I’d like to fight him on Apr 13th. I, of course, accepted.”

He continued in another series of posts, “A little later, we were told that [Miocic] doesn’t want to fight me, and only interested in fighting [Jones] On that note. I will stop crying, accept it ain’t gonna happen and enjoy the fight that me and all the other fans want to see. Legend vs legend for the heavyweight title. Maximum respect guys. Yay.”

Stipe Miocic rejecting a fight with Tom Aspinall comes as no real surprise. While the former champion has shown interest in facing the Brit, he still has his sights on Jon Jones. Interestingly enough, ‘Bones’ was also offered the chance to return at UFC 300 in April, but was forced to decline due to injury.

As of now, the heavyweight champion has no scheduled date to return but has teased a comeback in the fall. That’s bad news for one Tom Aspinall, who’s seemingly tired of waiting around.

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Tom Aspinall vs. Stipe Miocic at UFC 300? Who do you have in that potential heavyweight bout?

Previous Post

Topics:

Stipe Miocic Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson appointed to UFC-WWE board of directors

Susan Cox - January 23, 2024
Michael Bisping
Sean Strickland

Michael Bisping weighs in on Sean Strickland’s ‘headbutt’ claim: “The reality is these things just happen”

Susan Cox - January 23, 2024

Michael Bisping is weighing in on Sean Strickland’s ‘headbutt’ claim.

Eric Nicksick and Sean Strickland
UFC

Sean Strickland’s coach reacts after UFC 297 title loss to Dricus Du Plessis: “We needed to win the optics battle”

Susan Cox - January 23, 2024

Sean Strickland’s coach is reacting after UFC 297 title loss to Dricus Du Plessis.

Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC, UFC 297, Pros react
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo advises Dricus du Plessis who he should fight next: “Tell this dude to take a hike”

Harry Kettle - January 23, 2024

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has given Dricus du Plessis some advice regarding his next opponent.

Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 297, UFC
Dricus du Plessis

Daniel Cormier praises Dricus du Plessis following his title win at UFC 297: “I never thought that we’d be here today”

Harry Kettle - January 23, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has praised Dricus du Plessis following his big title win at UFC 297.

Tom Aspinall Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall reveals he’s received “death threats” in his pursuit of title fight with Jon Jones

Harry Kettle - January 23, 2024
Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland UFC 297
Mayra Bueno Silva

What's next for the stars of UFC 297?

Cole Shelton - January 22, 2024

The first UFC pay-per-view event of 2024 went down on Saturday night in Toronto and saw two title fights headline the card.

Chael Sonnen, Dricus Du Plessis Sean Strickland
Dricus du Plessis

Chael Sonnen believes Sean Strickland "lost every round" to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297

Cole Shelton - January 22, 2024

Chael Sonnen doesn’t think the UFC 297 middleweight title fight between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis was all that competitive.

Khamzat Chimaev, Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev believes Sean Strickland beat Dricus Du Plessis, calls out the South African for UFC 300

Cole Shelton - January 22, 2024

Khamzat Chimaev doesn’t think the middleweight belt should have changed hands at UFC 297.

Neil Magny Ian Garry
Neil Magny

Neil Magny reveals that he holds no ill will toward Ian Machado Garry: "I hope he can figure it out"

Josh Evanoff - January 22, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Neil Magny is taking the high road regarding Ian Machado Garry.