Terence Crawford comments on “Intentional” Kendrick Lamar mix-up during UFC 306 broadcast
Boxing superstar Terence Crawford was mistaken for Grammy-award-winning artist Kendrick Lamar while cage-side at UFC 306 last weekend.
Crawford sat cage-side to watch an unprecedented event at the Las Vegas Sphere. UFC 306 featured plenty of exciting moments, capped off by Merab Dvalishvili’s win over Sean O’Malley in the main event.
While watching the action, the UFC decided to put Crawford on the big screens, as they usually highlight celebrities in attendance. The problem was: Crawford was misidentified as Lamar on the UFC 306 graphic.
You can see the blooper involving Crawford below.
UFC CEO Dana White laughed it off during the UFC 306 post-fight press conference, saying that Crawford and Lamar had some resemblance.
Terence Crawford says Kendrick Lamar mishap might’ve been “Intentional”
During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Crawford reacted to the viral moment.
“I just wasn’t taking any notice of it, and then I started seeing the pictures on my phone and everyone laughing,” Crawford said. “I didn’t [hear from him]…to be honest, I think it was intentionally done. Just for laughters, because how can you get us mixed up? But all in all, it was funny to me.”
Ironically, Crawford is mentioned in one of Lamar’s hit songs, ‘Euphoria’, one of his diss tracks aimed at Drake.
Crawford most recently defeated Israil Madrimov by unanimous decision in Los Angeles. He won the WBA and WBO light middleweight titles.
Crawford, 41-0, has a potential super fight against Canelo Alvarez in his crosshairs. But, Alvarez has seemed disinterested in super fights, unless a massive paycheck is offered.
Crawford is arguably one of the greatest boxers of all-time after recent wins over Errol Spence Jr., Shawn Porter, and Kell Brook. As he prepares for his next boxing match, comparisons to Lamar may continue jokingly, but both celebrities are at the top of their chosen professions.