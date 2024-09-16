Terence Crawford comments on “Intentional” Kendrick Lamar mix-up during UFC 306 broadcast

Boxing superstar Terence Crawford was mistaken for Grammy-award-winning artist Kendrick Lamar while cage-side at UFC 306 last weekend.

Crawford sat cage-side to watch an unprecedented event at the Las Vegas Sphere. UFC 306 featured plenty of exciting moments, capped off by Merab Dvalishvili’s win over Sean O’Malley in the main event.

While watching the action, the UFC decided to put Crawford on the big screens, as they usually highlight celebrities in attendance. The problem was: Crawford was misidentified as Lamar on the UFC 306 graphic.

You can see the blooper involving Crawford below.

UFC CEO Dana White laughed it off during the UFC 306 post-fight press conference, saying that Crawford and Lamar had some resemblance.