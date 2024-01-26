Ilia Topuria responds after Yair Rodriguez takes aim at his UFC resume: “They don’t use me as a rag in the fights”

By Susan Cox - January 26, 2024

Ilia Topuria is responding after former interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez took aim at his UFC resume.

Ilia Topuria

It was Rodriguez who recently took aim at Topuria, claiming that he ‘talked’ his way into a title shot.

Rodriguez, speaking with ‘Middle Easy‘ spoke about Topuria, a portion of what he said included:

“Ilia’s good, but I don’t think he has what he needs in order for him to win that fight (against Volkanovski).”

“Because this guy (Ilia Topuria) just talked so much sh*t, they just give him the opportunity, you know?”

It will be at UFC 298 on Saturday, February 17th at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California that the undefeated Ilia Topuria (14-0 MMA) will get in the Octagon with Alexander Volkanovski (26-3 MMA) in the main event featherweight title bout.

Topuria, speaking in an interview with ‘KOImenero’ responded to what Rodriguez implied saying:

“They have not been giving me big fights because I’ve been talking, but because I have been winning, which is something that differentiates him and me. I don’t win fights because my opponent’s (Ortega) shoulder pops out. I don’t win because they beat me up, and in the fifth round he (Jung) took an elbow that I don’t even know where it came from. They don’t use me as a rag in the fights.”

Continuing ‘El Matador’ shared some advice for ‘El Pantera’ (h/t MMAJunkie):

“What do you mean I talk? Let him talk, and he will see that he will not get anything. If he is going to see this, a piece of advice for him: Let him start winning, and he will start receiving things. Talking doesn’t get you anything. What you have to do is to win, which is something that is hard to do.”

Obviously, Ilia Topuria believes it’s his skills and winning ways which have got him to where he is – not talking. And after all it is Topuria who’s getting that title shot in a few weeks.

As far as Rodriguez (16-4 MMA) he’s preparing for his featherweight fight against Brian Ortega (15-3 MMA) in the co-main event on Saturday, February 24th in Mexico City.

Do you agree with Ilia Topuria that he’s earned a title fight by winning 6 consecutive fights since joining the UFC?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Ilia Topuria UFC Yair Rodriguez

Related

Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya’s coach names three fighters as “the most obvious options” for his UFC return

Susan Cox - January 26, 2024
Jessica Andrade, Mackenzie Dern, UFC 295, UFC, Results
UFC

Former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade books a spot on UFC 300

Susan Cox - January 26, 2024

The former strawweight champion, Jessica Andrade has booked a spot at the historic UFC 300 event.

Brock Lesnar lawsuit
UFC

Former UFC champion Brock Lesnar named in WWE sex trafficking lawsuit

Harry Kettle - January 26, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar has been named in a WWE sex trafficking lawsuit.

Tom Aspinall, Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic

Michael Bisping agrees with Stipe Miocic’s decision to turn down Tom Aspinall fight at UFC 300: “The man’s 42 years old in August”

Harry Kettle - January 26, 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has explained why he agrees with Stipe Miocic’s decision not to fight Tom Aspinall.

Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Robert Whittaker explains why he’s picking “awkward” Dricus du Plessis to defeat Israel Adesanya

Harry Kettle - January 26, 2024

UFC star Robert Whittaker has explained why he’s picking Dricus du Plessis to defeat Israel Adesanya in their rumored showdown.

Jasmine Jasudavicius

Jasmine Jasudavicius details hectic UFC 297 fight week over weight dispute

Cole Shelton - January 25, 2024
Gillian Robertson
UFC

Gillian Robertson says UFC 297 fight was "picture-perfect", hopes a ranked opponent is next

Cole Shelton - January 25, 2024

Gillian Robertson knew she would have a ton of success on the ground against Polyana Viana at UFC 297.

Justin Gaethje
Max Holloway

Justin Gaethje details the problems Max Holloway will pose at UFC 300

Cole Shelton - January 25, 2024

Justin Gaethje knows beating Max Holloway at UFC 300 will be easier said than done.

Brendan Schaub
UFC

Brendan Schaub offers promising update after daughter's emergency surgery: "Forever grateful"

Josh Evanoff - January 25, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight contender Brendan Schaub has released a promising update about the health of his daughter.

Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway unbothered by worried fan reactions to Justin Gaethje fight: "Always going to be naysayers"

Josh Evanoff - January 25, 2024

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is ready to prove fans wrong against Justin Gaethje.