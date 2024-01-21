UFC 297 Results: Raquel Pennington defeats Mayra Bueno Silva (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 297 results, including the co-main event title fight between Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva.

Pennington (15-8 MMA) will enter her second career UFC title bout sporting a five-fight winning streak, her most recent being a split decision victory over Ketlen Vieira twelve months ago. Prior to that, ‘Rocky’ had earned wins over Aspen Ladd, Macy Chiasson, Pannie Kianzad and Marion Reneau.

Meanwhile, Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2-1 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since defeating former champion Holly Holm in July of last year. That victory was later overturned to a no-contest, this after the Brazilian tested positive for Ritalinic Acid. Prior to that contest, ‘Sheetara’ was coming off back-t0-back submission wins over Lina Lansberg and Stephanie Egger.

Bantamweight clash for all the gold is UP NEXT! 🏆@RockyPMMA vs @MayraSheetara [ Tune in NOW on @ESPNPlus PPV 📺 ] pic.twitter.com/kb1zzyE4e3 — UFC (@ufc) January 21, 2024

Round one of the UFC 297 co-main event begins and Silva opens with two low kicks to start. Raquel Pennington with a jab and then a hard low kick. She forces the clinch and looks to back Mayra Bueno Silva against the cage. Silva switches the position and lands a knee. The fighters separate and Silva lands a calf kick. Pennington charges in with a 1-2. She looks for a single leg takedown but eats some hard elbows for her efforts. The ladies clinch and Silva lands a good knee to the body. She drops down for a takedown and gets it. Raquel looks to scramble but gives up her back. Mayra Bueno Silva looks to jump on a rear-naked choke. Pennington is defending well. The fight hits the ground and Silva is still on Pennington’s back. She is landing some short shots as the clock empties out to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 297 co-main event begins and Raquel Pennington comes out swinging to start the round. Mayra Bueno Silva returns fire and then forces the clinch. She pushes ‘Rocky’ up against the cage and begins landing some knees. The fighters break from the clinch and begin exchanging bombs in the pocket. That was a wild sequence. Pennington with a nice combination now. She doubles up on her jab and Silva is hurt. Pennington forces the clinch and lands an elbow. She separates and lands a big right. Mayra Bueno Silva answers with a solid standing elbow. The fighters go back to the clinch and exchange knees. Silva looks to move to the back and does. He now has ‘Rocky’ in a body lock and locks up a rear-naked choke. She’s not fully underneath but that was close. The fight hits the floor but only ten seconds remain. Pennington takes top position as the horn sounds.

Round three of the UFC 297 co-headliner begins and Raquel Pennington comes forward with a combination. Silva replies with a nice low kick. ‘Rocky’ forces the clinch and the fight hits the fence. Silva lands a pair of knees. Pennington switches the position and does the same. Mayra Bueno Silva looks to lock up a choke. She isn’t able to do so, and they separate. Back in the clinch now and once again Pennington allows Silva to lock up that standing ninja choke. Raquel does break free but is now backed up against the fence. Knees from both ladies from the position. They separate and Mayra Bueno Silva goes for a takedown. She can’t get it and it is Raquel Pennington who winds up on top. She lands some solid punches from the position before the horn sounds to end the round.

Championship rounds are NEXT! 🏆 How's your score card looking!? #UFC297 [ Pennington vs Bueno Silva | LIVE on PPV ] pic.twitter.com/W8thjd8nEU — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) January 21, 2024

Round four of the UFC 297 co-main event begins and Silva appears to be tired. Raquel Pennington senses it and comes forward with a flurry. Mayra Bueno Silva with a pair of body kicks. ‘Rocky’ forces the clinch and pushes her up against the cage. Good knees from Pennington. The crowd is booking but these ladies are putting in work. Silva with a good elbow over the top. She lands a pair of punches and moves to the back of Pennington. She looks to lock in a rear-naked choke. Pennington escapes and takes top position. Unbelievable. Silva dives for a kimura but she’s in a bad spot with two minutes remaining in the round. Good shots from the top by ‘Rocky’. Silva looks for a triangle choke, but it is not there. Pennington postures up and leans in with some good punches. A nice elbow before the horn and we go to round five.

The fifth and final round of the UFC 297 c0-main event begins and Raquel Pennington comes out swinging. She lands some big shots and then gets in on a takedown attempt. She gets it. ‘Rocky’ moves to full mount and looks to lock up a submission. Mayra Bueno Silva says she is ok and gives a thumbs up. Pennington continues to try and earn the stoppage. The referee calls for some action and Pennington goes to the body. ‘Rocky’ with another arm triangle choke attempt. She lets that go and unloads some more ground and pound. She stands up and lands some low kicks. And now some more. The horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC 297 Results: Raquel Pennington def. Mayra Bueno Silva by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-45)

Who would you like to see Pennington fight next following her victory over Silva this evening in Toronto?