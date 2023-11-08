Mayra Bueno Silva claims news of her being cut is “bullshit,” says UFC 297 title fight still on

Mayra Bueno Silva says she will still be fighting for UFC gold on January 20 at UFC 297.

It was announced that Bueno Silva will face Raquel Pennington for the vacant women’s bantamweight title in the co-main event of UFC 297 on Jan. 20 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. However, on Tuesday, X account UFC Roster Watch sent out a tweet that revealed Bueno Silva was removed from the roster.

Immediately, many wondered what happened, but Mayra Bueno Silva says that is due to her current suspension which is set to end this month. With that, the Brazilian will still be fighting Pennington for the title in two months’ time.

Mayra Bueno Silva shooting down any talk of being cut by the UFC ….all while using a cat filter 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/k2qY0hdLN0 — Eddie Law 👊 (@ELaw32) November 7, 2023

“Hi guys, the news about me being cut is bullshit, don’t worry, okay,” Mayra Bueno Silva said.

Given that Mayra Bueno Silva has not been cut, it is odd that she was removed from the rankings portal now and not when the suspension first happened. But, the Brazilian confirms she hasn’t been cut which means her vacant title fight against Pennington will still happen.

Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2-1 and one No Contest) is coming off a submission win over Holly Holm in the main event of a Fight Night card on July 15. However, the win was overturned to a No Contest after she tested positive for ritalinic acid. Prior to that, Bueno Silva was on a three-fight win streak, with all three wins coming after she moved back up to bantamweight.

The win streak started in April of 2022 when she beat Wu Yanan and followed it up with a submission win over Stephanie Egger. Bueno Silva then defeated Lina Lansberg by submission to get the main event fight against Holm. The Brazilian is 5-2-1 and one No Contest in the UFC with her other wins coming over Gillian Robertson and Mara Romero Borella.