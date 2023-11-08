Jason Knight expects to make Randy Costa “quit” at Gambred Bareknuckle MMA, hopes UFC call comes next

Jason Knight will be fighting for the first time since he competed on The Ultimate Fighter.

Knight lost in the semi-finals of TUF 21 to the eventual winner Kurt Holobaugh in a back-and-forth war. Although Knight lost by second-round TKO, Dana White called it the fight of the season, so ‘Hick Diaz’ was hopeful to get a UFC deal which unfortunately never came.

After waiting to get signed to the UFC, Jason Knight was offered to face Randy Costa at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA on Friday night, and he jumped at the chance.

“Dana White said that night, that fight was the fight of the season. I thought because we were the fight of the season I was going to get a call,” Knight said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “The thing is I’m an impatient person, I don’t like to sit around and wait. My manager told me Sean Shelby said I was on the list to get a call, but who knows when that call is going to come. I figured if I took this fight it would get me back in the gym, it would get me in shape and I’ll stay ready.

“That way if a call does come, I’m ready for it. I made sure Gamebred put a clause in my contract that if the UFC does in fact call I can back out of my contract,” Knight continued. “But, the way I look at it, if they aren’t equalling the pay that Gamebred is putting out or bettering it, I’ll just stick with Gamebred.”

Once the fight with fellow UFC veteran Randy Costa got confirmed for Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA, Jason Knight knew this was a great matchup for him. He believes Costa’s weaknesses are what he’s best at, and also knows his experience fighting bare-knuckle gives him an advantage.

“He has four losses, two by rear-naked choke, and in my opinion, I have one of the best rear-naked chokes in the game. I have some of the best back control in MMA, in my opinion,” Knight said. “Second, both of the times he got TKO’d from what I’ve seen, it wasn’t a legit TKO. It was, he quit the fight. That isn’t trash-talking Randy at all, the way I look at it is I got dropped with a punch or a kick and you jumped on me to finish me off. He got hit and was like that hurt and they jumped in and the ref stopped it.”

Part of the reason why Jason Knight is so confident is due to the fact he believes Randy Costa quits in fights when the going gets tough. With that, Knight is confident he will land some heavy shots in the first-round and make Costa quit.

“Man, honestly, I believe I am going to beat him striking in the first round because I don’t feel he will be prepared for the storm that is coming at him. I know he’s going to come out hard,” Knight said. “I’m going to put that straight right hand on him as hard as I can and see if he can take it. I just don’t see him holding up and taking the punishment…

“From the fights I’ve seen, if he gets hit with a good shot, he doesn’t like it. If he doesn’t like it, I’m going to make him quit and I get the TKO finish in the first round,” Knight continued. “If you have any quit in you, it’s going to come out in a bare-knuckle MMA fight. We are going to find out on November 10 if Randy Costa has any quit in him because the whole world knows Jason Knight has no quit.”

If Knight gets the stoppage win, he’s hopeful a UFC deal comes next.

“Ideally for me is I get this win and I’m still in good shape and the UFC calls soon,” Knight concluded.