Pros react after Anthony Smith defeats Ryan Spann at UFC Singapore

Today’s UFC Singapore co-main event featured a light heavyweight rematch between Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann.

The pair had previously collided in September of 2021, with ‘Lionheart’ emerging victorious by way of first-round submission.

Smith (37-18 MMA) was looking to rebound after losing his last two fights in the Octagon against Magomed Ankalaev (17-1 MMA) and Johnny Walker (21-7 MMA). Prior to those setbacks, the former title challenger had strung together three straights wins.

Meanwhile, Ryan Spann (21-9 MMA) was also looking to return to the win column, this after his last fight night ended in defeat against Nikita Krylov (30-9 MMA) this past March. Prior to that setback, ‘Superman’ was coming off a first-round knockout victory over Dominick Reyes.

Tonight’s UFC Singapore co-main event proved to be a closely contested battle. Anthony Smith clearly won the opening round, but Ryan Spann came back strong in round two, shutting the left eye of the former UFC title challenger. The third and final round was back and forth, but in the end, two judges’ scored the final five minutes in favor of ‘Lionheart’.

Official UFC Singapore Results: Anthony Smith def. Ryan Spann by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Smith vs. Spann 2’ below:

Gimme all of this @lionheartasmith walking out to Eazy-E. He actually is a real muthaph*ckin' G. #UFCSingapore — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) August 26, 2023

Smith looking good early — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) August 26, 2023

Anthony Smith looks incredible right now 🦁 #UFCSingapore — Proper. Mike Malott (@Michael_Malott) August 26, 2023

Heat lands to start the first round — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 26, 2023

Damn that eye is bad Anthony has to go for the kill!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 26, 2023

Wow @lionheartasmith is a Lyon heart for real #UFCSingapore — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) August 26, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Anthony Smith defeating Ryan Spann at UFC Singapore:

well i didnt see it going that way — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) August 26, 2023

Judges got it right! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 26, 2023

Who would you like to see Anthony Smith fight next following his split decision victory over Ryan Spann this morning in Singapore?