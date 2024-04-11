Max Holloway’s manager opens up on his desire to face Ilia Topuria after UFC 300: ‘He feels like he’s going to whoop him’

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway seems locked in on a move back to 145lbs after his UFC 300 BMF title fight.

Holloway will face Justin Gaethje for the latter’s BMF title this Saturday at UFC 300. This will be his second career lightweight fight and his first since a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 236.

Despite his lightweight move, Holloway remains a top contender in the UFC featherweight division. After Topuria defeated Alexander Volkanovski for the belt at UFC 298, the door reopened for Holloway to potentially earn another title shot.

A rematch between Topuria and Volkanovski could be next for the newly-crowned champion’s first title defense. But, Volkanovski will likely take some time off to recover from two knockout losses in four months.

Regardless of how UFC 300 plays out, Holloway could be on the horizon for Topuria’s next title fight.