Max Holloway’s manager opens up on his desire to face Ilia Topuria after UFC 300: ‘He feels like he’s going to whoop him’
Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway seems locked in on a move back to 145lbs after his UFC 300 BMF title fight.
Holloway will face Justin Gaethje for the latter’s BMF title this Saturday at UFC 300. This will be his second career lightweight fight and his first since a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 236.
Despite his lightweight move, Holloway remains a top contender in the UFC featherweight division. After Topuria defeated Alexander Volkanovski for the belt at UFC 298, the door reopened for Holloway to potentially earn another title shot.
A rematch between Topuria and Volkanovski could be next for the newly-crowned champion’s first title defense. But, Volkanovski will likely take some time off to recover from two knockout losses in four months.
Regardless of how UFC 300 plays out, Holloway could be on the horizon for Topuria’s next title fight.
Is Max Holloway vs. Ilia Topuria next after UFC 300?
During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Holloway’s manager Tim Simpson addressed what could be next for the former featherweight titleholder.
“Options. He really wants to fight [Ilia] Topuria, he feels like he’s going to whoop him, his words. He’ll do it anywhere,” Simpson said of Holloway. “He can [move back to 145], all of that internal discussion, obviously a challenge in front of him…you hear that Islam Makhachev is gonna fight in June, I don’t know who he’s going to fight…
“I truly think if he wins this fight, he’s the No. 1 contender in both weight classes.”
Holloway has won back-to-back fights since losing his trilogy with Volkanovski at UFC 276. He most recently knocked out The Korean Zombie back in August after defeating Arnold Allen last spring.
As of this writing, the UFC and Dana White haven’t confirmed who Topuria will fight later this year. Topuria has expressed a desire to fight in Madrid for the UFC’s first-ever card in Spain.
A win over Gaethje this weekend could open up plenty of options for Holloway. Despite Topuria’s recent mockery of the top featherweight contenders, he could make a statement to the new featherweight champ this weekend.
