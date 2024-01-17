Dana White announces two more fights for UFC 300, including Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway

By Cole Shelton - January 16, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has announced two more fights for UFC 300 including the BMF belt being up for grabs.

White took to his Instagram on Tuesday to announce that Justin Gaethje will be defending his BMF belt for the first time against former featherweight king Max Holloway, with the scrap taking place at lightweight. Along with that fight, Jim Miller will get his wish of fighting at UFC 300 as he’ll face Bobby Green.

 

Gaethje and Holloway have been linked to a possible for a bit now, as the Hawaiian called out ‘The Highlight’ for his BMF belt. However, Gaethje did say he didn’t want to fight Holloway and instead was focused on getting an undisputed title fight.

Justin Gaethje (25-4) is coming off a KO win over Dustin Poirier to win the BMF belt. Before that, he scored a majority decision win over Rafael Fiziev to return to the win column after a submission loss to Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title. Gaethje is the former interim lightweight champion.

Max Holloway (25-7) is the former UFC featherweight champion and currently riding a two-fight winning streak. The Hawaiian is coming off a KO win over Korean Zombie and before that, scored a decision win over Arnold Allen. Holloway will be fighting at lightweight for the second time in his UFC tenure, as he dropped a decision to Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title at UFC 236.

Along with Gaethje vs. Holloway, Dana White announced Jim Miller would take on Bobby Green at UFC 300. Miller and Green have been scheduled to fight each other three times, with the first time in 2014, with Green pulling out due to an injury. The two were supposed to fight at UFC 258 in 2021, but Green passed out after his weight cut, and the fight was called. The third time they were booked was at UFC 276, but a failed drug test from Green scratched the fight.

Jim Miller (37-17, 1 NC) is coming off a submission win over Gabriel Benitez on Saturday. Miller has fought at both UFC 100 and 200 and will now get his wish of fighting at 300.

Bobby Green (31-15-1, 1 NC) is coming off a KO loss to Jalin Turner which snapped his two-fight winning streak as he knocked out Grant Dawson and submitted Tony Ferguson.

With the latest fights Dana White announced, UFC 300 is as follows:

  • Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan
  • Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway
  • Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic
  • Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan
  • Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling
  • Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage
  • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt

