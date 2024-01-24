Carlos Ulberg gets new opponent for UFC Atlantic City after Dominick Reyes is forced to withdraw

By Harry Kettle - January 24, 2024

UFC light heavyweight Carlos Ulberg will now take on Alonzo Menifield at UFC Atlantic City, as per the promotion.

Alonzo Menifield vs Carlos Ulberg

For the longest time now, Carlos Ulberg has been making a push to enter the top 15 of the light heavyweight division. He’s currently riding a five-fight win streak, with four of those wins coming via finish. His hard work set him up for a big clash with Dominick Reyes, which was set to take place on March 30 at UFC Atlantic City.

RELATED: Dan Hooker critical of Michael Bisping’s commentary during Carlos Ulberg’s UFC 271 fight: “That’s not how our sport works”

However, as per the UFC, that’s no longer the case. Reyes has been pulled from the card for undisclosed reasons, and they’ve been quick to make a change.

The man who is coming into the fold is none other than Alonzo Menifield. The 36-year-old is on a five-fight unbeaten streak of his own, with his unanimous decision triumph over Dustin Jacoby coming last month at UFC 296.

Menifield set for Ulberg showdown

In many ways, you could make the argument that Alonzo Menifield is taking a big risk here. He is currently ranked at #12 at 205 pounds, whereas Ulberg has yet to break into the top 15. If he wins this collision, then he’ll almost certainly do so, whereas Alonzo is having to defend his turf as opposed to looking higher.

At the age of 36, you have to admire his willingness to get in there and take on contenders. If he plans on making a late-career surge for the title, then staying busy is the best way to do that.

Are you a fan of this new matchup for UFC Atlantic City? Who should be the favorite to win this bout – Alonzo Menifield or Carlos Ulberg? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Alonzo Menifield dominick reyes UFC

Related

Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison signs with UFC, set to debut at UFC 300 against former champion Holly Holm

Cole Shelton - January 23, 2024
Chris Curtis and Dominick Cruz
Dominick Cruz

Chris Curtis slams Dominick Cruz for his “stupid f**king commentary” at UFC 297

Cole Shelton - January 23, 2024

Chris Curtis has taken aim at Dominick Cruz over his commentary at UFC 297.

Ariel Helwani, Dana White
Dana White

Ariel Helwani responds to Dana White's "total bulls**t" claims about UFC Saudi Arabia postponement

Zain Bando - January 23, 2024

Longtime MMA journalist Ariel Helwani continues to defend himself against UFC CEO Dana White. Most recently, Helwani reported that the UFC’s plans to host an event in Saudi Arabia on March 2 were pushed back to June due to the country’s dissatisfaction with the event.

Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya grudge match odds revealed

Zain Bando - January 23, 2024

Just days after winning the UFC middleweight title, discussions of a potential blockbuster fight between Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya are beginning to ramp up so much so that Las Vegas oddsmakers have noted how the bout looks from a betting perspective.

Joe Rogan, Dustin Poirier, Benoit Saint-Denis
Dustin Poirier

Joe Rogan issues warning to Dustin Poirier ahead of Benoit Saint-Denis fight at UFC 299: "Guy is a f*****g killer"

Cole Shelton - January 23, 2024

Joe Rogan believes Dustin Poirier will have his hands full at UFC 299 against Benoit Saint-Denis.

Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler explains why he views Conor McGregor as a "quitter"

Cole Shelton - January 23, 2024
Neil Magny, Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson

Neil Magny names Stephen Thompson as ideal opponent after UFC 297 upset: "I would love that opportunity"

Josh Evanoff - January 23, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Neil Magny is targeting Stephen Thompson after his most recent win.

Israel Adesanya, Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

WATCH: Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis train together in old sparring footage

Josh Evanoff - January 23, 2024

The rivalry between UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya has been a long one.

Tom Aspinall, Stipe Miocic
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall reveals Stipe Miocic rejected UFC 300 clash: "I, of course, accepted"

Josh Evanoff - January 23, 2024

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall was offered a chance to face Stipe Miocic in April.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
UFC

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson appointed to UFC-WWE board of directors

Susan Cox - January 23, 2024

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has been appointed to UFC-WWE Board of Directors.