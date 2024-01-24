Carlos Ulberg gets new opponent for UFC Atlantic City after Dominick Reyes is forced to withdraw

UFC light heavyweight Carlos Ulberg will now take on Alonzo Menifield at UFC Atlantic City, as per the promotion.

For the longest time now, Carlos Ulberg has been making a push to enter the top 15 of the light heavyweight division. He’s currently riding a five-fight win streak, with four of those wins coming via finish. His hard work set him up for a big clash with Dominick Reyes, which was set to take place on March 30 at UFC Atlantic City.

However, as per the UFC, that’s no longer the case. Reyes has been pulled from the card for undisclosed reasons, and they’ve been quick to make a change.

The man who is coming into the fold is none other than Alonzo Menifield. The 36-year-old is on a five-fight unbeaten streak of his own, with his unanimous decision triumph over Dustin Jacoby coming last month at UFC 296.