Carlos Ulberg gets new opponent for UFC Atlantic City after Dominick Reyes is forced to withdraw
UFC light heavyweight Carlos Ulberg will now take on Alonzo Menifield at UFC Atlantic City, as per the promotion.
For the longest time now, Carlos Ulberg has been making a push to enter the top 15 of the light heavyweight division. He’s currently riding a five-fight win streak, with four of those wins coming via finish. His hard work set him up for a big clash with Dominick Reyes, which was set to take place on March 30 at UFC Atlantic City.
However, as per the UFC, that’s no longer the case. Reyes has been pulled from the card for undisclosed reasons, and they’ve been quick to make a change.
The man who is coming into the fold is none other than Alonzo Menifield. The 36-year-old is on a five-fight unbeaten streak of his own, with his unanimous decision triumph over Dustin Jacoby coming last month at UFC 296.
🚨Reyes is out, Menifield is in! 🚨@UlbergCarlos is looking to break into the Top 1️⃣5️⃣ on March 31! pic.twitter.com/vDNUzfA6b9
— UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) January 23, 2024
Menifield set for Ulberg showdown
In many ways, you could make the argument that Alonzo Menifield is taking a big risk here. He is currently ranked at #12 at 205 pounds, whereas Ulberg has yet to break into the top 15. If he wins this collision, then he’ll almost certainly do so, whereas Alonzo is having to defend his turf as opposed to looking higher.
At the age of 36, you have to admire his willingness to get in there and take on contenders. If he plans on making a late-career surge for the title, then staying busy is the best way to do that.
Are you a fan of this new matchup for UFC Atlantic City? Who should be the favorite to win this bout – Alonzo Menifield or Carlos Ulberg? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!