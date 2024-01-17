Daniel Cormier still not sold on Jim Miller being a Hall of Famer after UFC Vegas 84

By Cole Shelton - January 16, 2024

Daniel Cormier still doesn’t think Jim Miller is a UFC Hall of Famer.

Daniel Cormier and Jim Miller

Miller scored a third-round submission over Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 84 on Saturday to improve to 26-16 and one NC in the UFC. The American has the records for most fights and most wins in the UFC, but despite holding those records, he has never held a title, which Cormier believes is why he shouldn’t be in the Hall of Fame.

“I still don’t know. I just don’t know when, RC, we talked about this last year. All those records, look, I believe him being in the Octagon 45 times, or 43 times, is going to stand the test of time,” Daniel Cormier said about Jim Miller on DC & RC. “I don’t know that as we go forward there will be anyone that can compete at that level for as long as Jim Miller competes at that level. The wins though, I do believe will be topped. If you put people in the Hall of Fame based on those records, and then they get topped, then what are they in the Hall of Fame for?

“Remember Cal Ripken, he played more games than anybody, he was called the Ironman of baseball and he wouldn’t miss games. The wouldn’t just put him in the Hall of Fame for being an Ironman, he had to have the stats to also match. Jim Miller has won a lot of fights, but think about this, he has the most wins in UFC history with 26, he’s fought 43 times, he’s lost 17 (actually 16) times in the UFC,” Cormier continued.

Although Jim Miller hasn’t won a championship, many fans thought the American does have a Hall of Fame-level resume. Yet, Cormier doesn’t think Miller beating Benitez at UFC Vegas 84 does anything for his Hall of Fame resume.

“I still don’t know that the win last weekend changes much. One of the guys who I trained with for a long time, Moggly Benitez is who he beat… I do respect the hell out of everything he’s done, but I still don’t think it’s a Hall of Fame career just because he truly never truly reached (the pinnacle),” Cormier said.

Cormier believes if Miller had even fought for the title, but never won it, his resume would be much stronger. But, with his current resume, ‘DC’ doesn’t think Miller will be a UFC Hall of Famer when he does retire from the sport.

