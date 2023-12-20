Matt Riddle says there is a strong possibility he returns to fighting in 2024: “You’ve got to get beat up to leave”

Former UFC and WWE star Matt Riddle has revealed that there’s a good chance he will to fighting next year.

Matt Riddle

Earlier this year, Matt Riddle left WWE after spending five years with professional wrestling’s top promotion. Prior to that, though, he was a mixed martial artist. His talent took him all the way to the Ultimate Fighting Championship, where he last competed ten years ago in early 2013. He put together a record of 7-3 (2) with the two no contests, which came from victories that were overturned due to Matt testing positive for cannabis use.

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen him compete but as per the man himself, who is set to turn 38 next month, he may well be in the cage again in 2024.

Riddle teases return

“There’s been a lot of talk. I’ve been talking to a couple of promotions,” Riddle told MMA Junkie on the World MMA Awards red carpet outside of Sahara Theater. “I don’t want to get into it until it’s official, but I think in 2024 there’s a very big possibility that I get back in the ring or cage pretty soon.”

“Maybe this is a bad theory or bad idea, but I feel like you’ve got to get beat up to leave, you know?” Riddle said. “I feel like I left the UFC on a four-fight win streak, then won another fight in Titan FC. I just kind of left and went to pro wrestling, I did good (and am) still doing it. Pro wrestling is awesome, but I still want to get beat up. I want to have my exit. We’ll see. Maybe somebody beats me up. Maybe I keep winning. Who knows?”
Riddle was then asked about a possible return to the UFC.

“I never say never,” Riddle said. “If the opportunity is right. I don’t really hold a grudge. I mean, I talk a lot of sh*t. Sorry, I talk a lot of trash. That’s about it. If there’s business to be had, I’ll get business done. … For me, there’s no fence that really needs mending. (White) had his decision. I had mine. He went his way. I went my way. I had great success and so has he. For me, there’s no problem. It’s just a matter of if he’d want me to work for him and pay me again. He doesn’t have to.”

