Matt Riddle says there is a strong possibility he returns to fighting in 2024: “You’ve got to get beat up to leave”

Riddle teases return

“There’s been a lot of talk. I’ve been talking to a couple of promotions,” Riddle told MMA Junkie on the World MMA Awards red carpet outside of Sahara Theater. “I don’t want to get into it until it’s official, but I think in 2024 there’s a very big possibility that I get back in the ring or cage pretty soon.”

“Maybe this is a bad theory or bad idea, but I feel like you’ve got to get beat up to leave, you know?” Riddle said. “I feel like I left the UFC on a four-fight win streak, then won another fight in Titan FC. I just kind of left and went to pro wrestling, I did good (and am) still doing it. Pro wrestling is awesome, but I still want to get beat up. I want to have my exit. We’ll see. Maybe somebody beats me up. Maybe I keep winning. Who knows?”

Riddle was then asked about a possible return to the UFC.

“I never say never,” Riddle said. “If the opportunity is right. I don’t really hold a grudge. I mean, I talk a lot of sh*t. Sorry, I talk a lot of trash. That’s about it. If there’s business to be had, I’ll get business done. … For me, there’s no fence that really needs mending. (White) had his decision. I had mine. He went his way. I went my way. I had great success and so has he. For me, there’s no problem. It’s just a matter of if he’d want me to work for him and pay me again. He doesn’t have to.”

