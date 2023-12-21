Anissa Meksen gets nod of approval from Liam Harrison: “She’ll know how to flow and put the combinations together”

Liam Harrison is placing his bets on Anissa Meksen at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22.

The Algerian-French sensation faces Phetjeeja for the ONE Interim Atomweight Kickboxing World Title, with the bout emanating live in Asian primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

With the lineal titleholder Janet Todd currently on the sidelines, the responsibility of holding the fort for the division falls on the shoulders of top contenders such as Meksen and Phetjeeja.

These two strikers have been on a tear in ONE Championship, each boasting a series of dominant victories.

Meksen stands at 3-0 with a TKO and two lopsided decision wins. Meanwhile, Phetjeeja has an impressive promotional record of 4-0 with four stoppages.

However, Harrison sees a clear advantage for Meksen in this high-stakes encounter.

What sets Meksen apart, according to the former ONE World Title contender, is her extensive experience in kickboxing.

“Under kickboxing rules, I’m favoring Meksen. She’ll know how to flow and put the combinations together better, and how to score better,” he explained.

Harrison is admittedly curious to see how Phetjeeja, who has built her career solely in Muay Thai, will adapt to the dynamics of kickboxing.

“Has Phetjeeja ever had a kickboxing fight in her life? Maybe she’ll struggle a bit under the kickboxing format,” he said.

Despite favoring Meksen, Harrison is quick to emphasize that he is not counting out Phetjeeja.

“She’s an absolute beast,” he said of the Thai standout.