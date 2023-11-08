Matt Frevola hopes Benoit Saint-Denis tries to grapple him at UFC 295, believes it’s a “perfect fight” for him

By Cole Shelton - November 7, 2023

Matt Frevola always knew his next fight would be at Madison Square Garden.

Matt Frevola

Frevola started the year off with an upset first-round TKO win over Drew Dober in May. After the victory, Frevola knew he would be fighting at home at Madison Square Garden but wasn’t sure if he’d be able to sneak in another fight before then.

“That is what I was expecting,” Frevola said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “But, if they had called we would have had to make a decision… I love it, I love fighting on the big cards and being surrounded by the best fighters and the most publicity. I love fighting on these pay-per-view cards, I feel like I’m one of the few fighters who haven’t fought at the Apex.”

Ultimately, Matt Frevola was offered unranked Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. Although Frevola is ranked and coming off three-straight wins, he doesn’t care that the Frenchman isn’t ranked as he actually believes Saint-Denis is a top lightweight.

“I remember watching his fights with Bonfim and Moises and thinking this guy is legit, this guy is a great fighter and I had a feeling our paths would cross. It just so happens to be Madison Square Garden… I think this guy is one of the toughest guys not ranked,” Frevola explained. “He has a lot of hype, four finishes in a row, he’s well-rounded, and he’s a true warrior. He’s a true test for myself, and that’s why I’m getting into this. I want to fight the best guys in the world and keep moving up. A big win over this guy moves me in the direction I want to go.”

Entering the fight at UFC 295, Matt Frevola is the betting underdog once again which doesn’t surprise him. He has heard all the talk that Saint-Denis is too durable and too powerful for him, but he points to the Drew Dober and Ottman Azaitar fights as people saying the same thing.

Frevola is also hopeful Benoit Saint-Denis tries to grapple as the American is confident he can submit the Frenchman if it does hit the mat. But, regardless, Frevola is confident he will get another upset stoppage win at UFC 295.

“That’s what they said about Dober, that’s what they said about Ottman,” Frevola said. “At the time, that’s even what they said about Valdez. They are always unstoppable, they are always the favorite, they are always talking that until they come in there with me. At the end of the day, he’s just a man and he bleeds like I bleed and he could get knocked out just like any of them…

“He’s very well-rounded and I’ve been waiting for someone to grapple with me. A lot of people think I’m a heavy-handed strike. But the real ones remember what got me to this dance which is my wrestling and jiu-jitsu,” Frevola continued. I think this fight is a perfect fight for me to show all my skills in the Octagon. And, if it comes down to it, to really show my heart.”

Should Matt Frevola stop Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 295, he knows it does a lot for him and expects a top-10 opponent next.

“I think a big win at MSG over another tough guy gets me higher in the rankings. Start getting in the talks ot fight the top guys, the Justin Gaethje’s, the Dustin Poirier’s, the Michael Chandler’s. The fights that I want, the fights that excite me,” Frevola concluded.

