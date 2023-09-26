What’s next for Mateusz Gamrot and Rafael Fiziev after UFC Vegas 79?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 79, a banger of a lightweight bout went down as Mateusz Gamrot took on Rafael Fiziev.

Gamrot entered the fight coming off a split decision win over Jalin Turner in March to return to the win column after a decision loss to Beneil Dariush. He was 5-2 in the UFC and has a decision win over Arman Tsarukyan by decision in his first UFC main event. Fiziev, meanwhile, was coming off a majority decision loss to Justin Gaethje in March which snapped his six-fight win streak.

Ultimately, it was Mateusz Gamrot who won by second-round TKO at UFC Vegas 79, as Rafael Fiziev injured his leg after landing a kick. It was a disappointing way for the fight to end, but now following UFC Vegas 79, here is what I think should be next for both men involved in the main event.