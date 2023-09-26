What’s next for Mateusz Gamrot and Rafael Fiziev after UFC Vegas 79?
In the main event of UFC Vegas 79, a banger of a lightweight bout went down as Mateusz Gamrot took on Rafael Fiziev.
Gamrot entered the fight coming off a split decision win over Jalin Turner in March to return to the win column after a decision loss to Beneil Dariush. He was 5-2 in the UFC and has a decision win over Arman Tsarukyan by decision in his first UFC main event. Fiziev, meanwhile, was coming off a majority decision loss to Justin Gaethje in March which snapped his six-fight win streak.
Ultimately, it was Mateusz Gamrot who won by second-round TKO at UFC Vegas 79, as Rafael Fiziev injured his leg after landing a kick. It was a disappointing way for the fight to end, but now following UFC Vegas 79, here is what I think should be next for both men involved in the main event.
Mateusz Gamrot
Mateusz Gamrot got his hand raised at UFC Vegas 79, although it wasn’t the way he wanted to. But, the win will make Gamrot the sixth-ranked lightweight and should put him in line for a big fight next time out.
The logical next fight is to face Dustin Poirier, but given that both train at American Top Team, it’s uncertain that will happen. If that does hold up the fight booking, Gamrot vs. Michael Chandler makes a lot of sense, as right now it doesn’t seem like Conor McGregor vs. Chandler will happen, and ‘Iron’ will need to take a fight.
Rafael Fiziev
Rafael Fiziev suffered an injury, which has yet to be disclosed so how long he will be out after his loss to Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Vegas 79.
Given that Fiziev’s timeframe for return is uncertain, it does make matchmaking hard. But, assuming he can return sometime in quarter two of 2024, a logical opponent would be Grant Dawson should he get past Bobby Green next Saturday. Dawson would be in need of a big fight and Fiziev will have to fight down in the rankings after back-to-back losses.
