Kelvin Gastelum claims the UFC higher-ups “are doubting” he can make 170lbs in his welterweight return against Sean Brady

By Cole Shelton - September 25, 2023

Kelvin Gastelum claims the UFC higher-ups aren’t a fan of him returning to the welterweight division.

Kelvin Gastelum

Gastelum is set to return to the welterweight division on Dec. 2 as he takes on Sean Brady at a location TBD. It’s the first time he’s set for a welterweight bout since July 2016 when he beat Johny Hendricks. During his welterweight run, Kelvin Gastelum had a tough time making weight as he came in heavy two times, including weighing in at 180lbs against Tyron Woodley.

After having a tough time making welterweight, Kelvin Gastelum moved up to bantamweight permanently in 2016. Since going up to 185lbs, Gastelum is 5-6 and one No Contest and is just 2-5 in his last seven, which played a role in his dropping down in weight.

RELATED: Colby Covington planning to put Leon Edwards’ lights out at UFC 296.

Although Kelvin Gastelum has about 10 weeks to drop down in weight, he says he knows the higher-ups in the UFC and fans are doubting he will make the weight.

“I know there’s people doubting me, I know there’s people doubting that I’m gonna make the weight. Shoot, I think even some of the bosses are doubting me. I’m going to prove everybody wrong, I’ll tell you that. I’m working with the UFC nutritionists, they’re giving me plans, and I’m going to follow it to the T,” Kelvin Gastelum said on his YouTube channel. “I have no doubt that I will make the weight on December 1. I’m gonna look incredible, shredded, and I know there’s a lot of you guys doubting me that I can do this, but I’m gonna do it. I am going to prove you guys wrong, watch. Watch me as I do it.”

Kelvin Gastelum says he is keeping screenshots and receipts of everyone doubting that he will make 170lbs on Dec. 1 against Sean Brady.

Gastleum returned to the win column back in April as he beat Chris Curtis by decision. Prior to that, he suffered back-to-back decision losses to Jared Cannonier and Robert Whittaker.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

