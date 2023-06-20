Marvin Vettori releases statement following decision loss to Jared Cannonier

By Cole Shelton - June 19, 2023

Marvin Vettori has released a statement following his lopsided decision loss to Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 75.

Marvin Vettori

Vettori was headlining the card at the UFC Apex on Saturday night and entered the fight as a small betting favorite. Right out of the gates, Vettori landed a nice shot that rocked Cannonier and had him stumbling. Yet, that was one of the only bright spots for the Italian as Cannonier took over and had Vettori hurt on numerous occasions to cruise to a unanimous decision victory. The judges scored the fight, 49-45, 49-45, and 48-46, as Cannonier outstruck Vettori 257-154, with ‘The Killa Gorilla’ landing 241 significant strikes in the fight.

Now, following the loss, Marvin Vettori took to Instagram to release a statement and share his thoughts on the setback.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marvin Vettori (@marvinvettori)

“A lion remains a lion. Spirit was never broken. I’ll be back stronger, I promise you that. #theitaliandream,” Vettori wrote on Instagram.

RELATED: Israel Adesanya believes the story with Jon Jones isn’t over.

With Vettori losing to Cannonier, he drops to 2-3 in his last five and has now lost to Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker, and Cannonier – who are the champ and top two contenders. With that, the Italian will likely need to string together a couple of wins in a row to get back into the title picture.

Marvin Vettori (19-7-1) entered the fight with Cannonier coming off a decision win over Roman Dolidze which got him back into the win column after losing to Whittaker. In his last five, he’s lost to Cannonier, Whittaker, and Adesanya with his other win coming over Paulo Costa.

In the UFC, Vettori is 9-5-1 and holds notable wins over Kevin Holland, Jack Hermansson, and Cezar Ferreira among others. When he will be able to fight again after this loss is uncertain.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jared Cannonier Marvin Vettori UFC

Related

Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev reveals UFC rejected an offer to return in the summer: "Everything turned upside down"

Josh Evanoff - June 19, 2023
Cory Sandhagen
UFC

Cory Sandhagen responds to "haters" telling him Umar Nurmagomedov is going to smash him: "I'm a beast"

Cole Shelton - June 19, 2023

Cory Sandhagen has explained why he decided to fight Umar Nurmagomedov.

Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev downplays Charles Oliveira's chances in rematch: "I don't think he can do anything"

Josh Evanoff - June 19, 2023

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev still doesn’t believe Charles Oliveira has a shot against him.

Erin Blanchfield
UFC

Erin Blanchfield confirms interest in vacant UFC bantamweight title fight: "I’m one of the most interesting fights right now for that division"

Fernando Quiles - June 19, 2023

UFC women’s flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield isn’t opposed to moving up in weight for a shot at gold.

Khamzat Chimaev
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev requests the UFC book him for upcoming fight card in Paris: “Let me smash somebody”

Fernando Quiles - June 19, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev insists he wants to get back inside the Octagon imminently.

Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor, UFC, Conversation

Sean O’Malley names the opponent he would like to see Conor McGregor fight if Michael Chandler bout falls through

Harry Kettle - June 19, 2023
Alex Volkanovski, Henry Cejudo, UFC
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier explains why Henry Cejudo should not be talking about UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski: “He’s too small”

Harry Kettle - June 19, 2023

Daniel Cormier has explained why Henry Cejudo should not consider fighting UFC featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski.

BJ Penn and his family
UFC

Photos | MMA Fighters celebrate Father’s Day on social media

Harry Kettle - June 19, 2023

A string of MMA fighters have taken to social media in order to celebrate Father’s Day.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya reflects on 2022 arrest in New York City airport after losing title at UFC 281

Fernando Quiles - June 18, 2023

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya recalls being detained in a New York City airport.

Robert Whittaker Jared Cannonier Marvin Vettori
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker reacts to Jared Cannonier's win over Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 75

Fernando Quiles - June 18, 2023

Robert Whittaker has shared his initial response to Jared Cannonier’s unanimous decision victory over Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 75.