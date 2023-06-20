Marvin Vettori releases statement following decision loss to Jared Cannonier

Marvin Vettori has released a statement following his lopsided decision loss to Jared Cannonier at UFC Vegas 75.

Vettori was headlining the card at the UFC Apex on Saturday night and entered the fight as a small betting favorite. Right out of the gates, Vettori landed a nice shot that rocked Cannonier and had him stumbling. Yet, that was one of the only bright spots for the Italian as Cannonier took over and had Vettori hurt on numerous occasions to cruise to a unanimous decision victory. The judges scored the fight, 49-45, 49-45, and 48-46, as Cannonier outstruck Vettori 257-154, with ‘The Killa Gorilla’ landing 241 significant strikes in the fight.

Now, following the loss, Marvin Vettori took to Instagram to release a statement and share his thoughts on the setback.

“A lion remains a lion. Spirit was never broken. I’ll be back stronger, I promise you that. #theitaliandream,” Vettori wrote on Instagram.

With Vettori losing to Cannonier, he drops to 2-3 in his last five and has now lost to Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker, and Cannonier – who are the champ and top two contenders. With that, the Italian will likely need to string together a couple of wins in a row to get back into the title picture.

Marvin Vettori (19-7-1) entered the fight with Cannonier coming off a decision win over Roman Dolidze which got him back into the win column after losing to Whittaker. In his last five, he’s lost to Cannonier, Whittaker, and Adesanya with his other win coming over Paulo Costa.

In the UFC, Vettori is 9-5-1 and holds notable wins over Kevin Holland, Jack Hermansson, and Cezar Ferreira among others. When he will be able to fight again after this loss is uncertain.