Marvin Vettori can’t wait to hurt Brendan Allen at UFC 318

By Harry Kettle - July 17, 2025

UFC veteran Marvin Vettori has explained why he can’t wait to hurt Brendan Allen ahead of their UFC 318 grudge match.

Marvin Vettori

On Saturday night, you could argue that Marvin Vettori faces a crossroads moment in his career. He is set to do battle with Brendan Allen and after an inconsistent run of results, he could really do with a victory to boost his confidence.

RELATED: Marvin Vettori promises to ‘f***ing dismantle’ Brendan Allen at UFC 318

He’s also had some personal difficulties after the death of this brother, making this an even more emotional walk to the Octagon for the Italian star. Alas, Vettori is a warrior, and you can bet that he’s going to put it all on the line this weekend in the name of picking up the win.

Ahead of fight night, Vettori spoke about why he isn’t exactly a big fan of Brendan Allen.

Vettori goes after Allen

“It is what it is. It’s nothing,” Vettori said at the UFC 318 media day on Wednesday, recalling his run-in with Allen. “I was kind of pissed because nothing really happened, and I haven’t seen him since. He lives around there, but I don’t see him. It’s alright at the end of the day. It is what it is. But when you run your mouth, some people think nothing is going to happen. But if you run your mouth, you have to move differently because if I see you, it’s on sight.”

“For sure, (it’s personal),” Vettori said. “I definitely don’t like the guy. I don’t like the guy.”

Marvin also spoke about the passing of his brother.

“You’re never going to get over something like that, but you have to do something purposeful and meaningful and something that gets you going in the morning, and you know, be an example of resilience for him and for everybody around me,” Vettori said. “I feel like at this time, this is what I was put to do, so I’m going to keep doing for that. Physically, I’m good, and I just can’t’ wait to get into the cage and hurt him.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Marvin Vettori UFC

Related

Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev

Paulo Costa explains why Khamzat Chimaev rivalry is personal

Harry Kettle - July 17, 2025
Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall gives his thoughts on the use of the BMF title at UFC 318

Harry Kettle - July 17, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has made it clear that he isn’t a massive fan of the BMF championship.

Patricio Pitbull
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Patricio Pitbull wants to fight Aaron Pico after UFC 318 in Bellator grudge match: "He couldn't get to the belt"

Cole Shelton - July 16, 2025

Patricio Pitbull has his eyes set on Aaron Pico if he gets past Dan Ige at UFC 318.

Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway believes he can earn a rematch with Ilia Topuria with a statement win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

Cole Shelton - July 16, 2025

Max Holloway thinks he can jump the queue for a lightweight title shot at UFC 318.

Cris Cyborg
UFC

Former UFC champion Cris Cyborg makes stunning decision on her fighting career

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 16, 2025

Cris Cyborg admits retirement draws near.

Darren Till, Luke Rockhold, Misfits boxing 22

Misfits Boxing 22 announced featuring Darren Till vs Luke Rockhold, and the return of Tony Ferguson

Cole Shelton - July 16, 2025
Max Holloway, UFC, Dustin Poirier
Max Holloway

Former Max Holloway foe predicts UFC 318 trilogy against Dustin Poirier

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 16, 2025

A former opponent of Max Holloway has shared his pick for the UFC 318 main event bout against Dustin Poirier.

Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway, UFC 308
Max Holloway

Max Holloway won't allow Ilia Topuria loss to deter him at UFC 318, says Hall of Famer

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 16, 2025

Max Holloway is coming off the first knockout loss of his career, but one UFC legend doesn’t feel “Blessed” will let it bother him.

Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier
Max Holloway

UFC 318 | Pro fighters make their picks for Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier 3 BMF title fight

Cole Shelton - July 16, 2025

In the main event of UFC 318, the BMF title is on the line as Max Holloway defends the strap in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. Heading into the fight, Holloway is a -132 favorite while ‘The Diamond’ is a +104 underdog on FanDuel.

Ilia Topuria knocks out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 in Las Vegas
Eddie Alvarez

Former UFC champion was 'shocked' by Ilia Topuria's KO over Charles Oliveira

Harry Kettle - July 16, 2025

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez was shocked by the nature of Ilia Topuria’s knockout win over Charles Oliveira.