Marvin Vettori can’t wait to hurt Brendan Allen at UFC 318

UFC veteran Marvin Vettori has explained why he can’t wait to hurt Brendan Allen ahead of their UFC 318 grudge match.

On Saturday night, you could argue that Marvin Vettori faces a crossroads moment in his career. He is set to do battle with Brendan Allen and after an inconsistent run of results, he could really do with a victory to boost his confidence.

He’s also had some personal difficulties after the death of this brother, making this an even more emotional walk to the Octagon for the Italian star. Alas, Vettori is a warrior, and you can bet that he’s going to put it all on the line this weekend in the name of picking up the win.

Ahead of fight night, Vettori spoke about why he isn’t exactly a big fan of Brendan Allen.