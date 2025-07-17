Marvin Vettori can’t wait to hurt Brendan Allen at UFC 318
UFC veteran Marvin Vettori has explained why he can’t wait to hurt Brendan Allen ahead of their UFC 318 grudge match.
On Saturday night, you could argue that Marvin Vettori faces a crossroads moment in his career. He is set to do battle with Brendan Allen and after an inconsistent run of results, he could really do with a victory to boost his confidence.
RELATED: Marvin Vettori promises to ‘f***ing dismantle’ Brendan Allen at UFC 318
He’s also had some personal difficulties after the death of this brother, making this an even more emotional walk to the Octagon for the Italian star. Alas, Vettori is a warrior, and you can bet that he’s going to put it all on the line this weekend in the name of picking up the win.
Ahead of fight night, Vettori spoke about why he isn’t exactly a big fan of Brendan Allen.
Vettori goes after Allen
“It is what it is. It’s nothing,” Vettori said at the UFC 318 media day on Wednesday, recalling his run-in with Allen. “I was kind of pissed because nothing really happened, and I haven’t seen him since. He lives around there, but I don’t see him. It’s alright at the end of the day. It is what it is. But when you run your mouth, some people think nothing is going to happen. But if you run your mouth, you have to move differently because if I see you, it’s on sight.”
“For sure, (it’s personal),” Vettori said. “I definitely don’t like the guy. I don’t like the guy.”
Marvin also spoke about the passing of his brother.
“You’re never going to get over something like that, but you have to do something purposeful and meaningful and something that gets you going in the morning, and you know, be an example of resilience for him and for everybody around me,” Vettori said. “I feel like at this time, this is what I was put to do, so I’m going to keep doing for that. Physically, I’m good, and I just can’t’ wait to get into the cage and hurt him.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Marvin Vettori UFC