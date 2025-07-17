Max Holloway reveals that he feels great after official lightweight move

By Harry Kettle - July 17, 2025

UFC star Max Holloway has said that he’s feeling great in the wake of his official move to the lightweight division.

Max Holloway

We all know that Max Holloway is easily one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts. He has done some incredible things throughout the course of his career and now, in the wake of his epic featherweight run, he’s ready to try and make a charge for a second world title at 155 pounds.

RELATED: Max Holloway believes he can earn a rematch with Ilia Topuria with a statement win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

That quest begins when he defends the BMF title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318. While it may serve as Poirier’s retirement fight, it also gives Holloway the opportunity to avenge the two defeats that he’s suffered against ‘The Diamond’ in the past.

Ahead of fight night, Holloway noted that he feels great after making the move to lightweight.

Holloway provides positive update on lightweight move

“Oh yeah, for sure, I feel the difference,” Holloway said at the UFC 318 media day on Wednesday. “For my last fight (at featherweight), you guys could see my cheekbones way more, I kind of looked like a skeleton, so I’m just glad here. You guys see the difference. People are talking about it about how big I am, how wide I am. It just feels good. I’m a Polynesian, a Hawaiian-Polynesian. I’m glad I get to show that Polynesian, big wrist, big ankles kind of thing.”

“Just being able to focus on this camp and not even teeter tottering on the chance of, ‘Oh, we might go back down,’ we can do certain things, we can supplement in certain ways,” Holloway said. “At the end of the day, these 155-pound camps are the best. I feel good. I feel great. I get to eat a lot more during camp. There were times at 145 where I was like, ‘Oh, I want to eat’ and then I jump on the scale, and I’m like ‘Oh, sh*t. I can’t do it,’ so these 155 camps are way more enjoyable.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

