Max Holloway reveals that he feels great after official lightweight move

UFC star Max Holloway has said that he’s feeling great in the wake of his official move to the lightweight division.

We all know that Max Holloway is easily one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts. He has done some incredible things throughout the course of his career and now, in the wake of his epic featherweight run, he’s ready to try and make a charge for a second world title at 155 pounds.

RELATED: Max Holloway believes he can earn a rematch with Ilia Topuria with a statement win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

That quest begins when he defends the BMF title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318. While it may serve as Poirier’s retirement fight, it also gives Holloway the opportunity to avenge the two defeats that he’s suffered against ‘The Diamond’ in the past.

Ahead of fight night, Holloway noted that he feels great after making the move to lightweight.