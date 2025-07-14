Marvin Vettori promises to ‘f***ing dismantle’ Brendan Allen at UFC 318

Marvin Vettori has bad intentions going into his UFC 318 grudge match with Brendan Allen. Vettori and Allen will be fighting for pride and relevancy on Saturday. There is some bad blood between the two, as they once brawled inside a casino. Punches were thrown and both men had to be separated. They will get to fight in a professional setting on Saturday in New Orleans. Mere days before fight night, Vettori has a message for his rival. RELATED: MARVIN VETTORI ISSUES RETIREMENT CHALLENGE TO UFC RIVAL BRENDAN ALLEN: “BEFORE I SEE YOU OUTSIDE”

Marvin Vettori Wants to Hurt Brendan Allen

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Marvin Vettori insisted that his bout with Brendan Allen will not go to the judges (via Sherdog.com).

“It’s a long story. But I’m gonna tell you this, just by the look of his face, I don’t like him,” Vettori told TMZ Sports. “Doesn’t take much. F—k man, this guy, he’s just unlikable. But I mean there is reason but I don’t want to say it here… The way he carries himself, he’s just a whiny little guy… It’s not gonna go the distance, I’m just gonna tell you that. I’m gonna go all out, it’s gonna be like now or never, it’s gonna be kill or die… I’m looking to run through him, completely f—ing dismantle this guy.

Vettori is hoping to get back to the win column. He has lost his last two outings via unanimous decision. The defeats were against Jared Cannonier and Roman Dolidze.

Allen has also dropped his last two fights. Anthony Hernandez earned a unanimous decision victory over “All In” in Feb. 2025. Prior to that fight, Nassourdine Imavov snapped Allen’s seven-fight winning streak.

BJPenn.com will be providing live coverage of UFC 318 this weekend. Stick with us on our homepage for live results and video highlights throughout the show.