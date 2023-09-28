How to watch ONE Fight Night 14 in North America

ONE Championship returns to U.S. primetime this Friday, September 29, with the highly anticipated ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

Airing live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the card features a star-studded roster of bouts for this month’s premium live event.

In the headliner, Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee are set to battle each other for the ONE Interim Atomweight MMA World Title.

Meanwhile, atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues challenges Smilla Sundell for the latter’s ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Title in the co-main event.

On the other hand, Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan collide for the inaugural ONE Atomweight Submission Grappling World Championship.

In addition, strawweight MMA queen Xiong Jing Nan takes on Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak in a special rules striking contest.

ONE Fight Night 14 will broadcast live to more than 190 countries around the globe.

Those living in the United States and Canada can watch the event live via Amazon’s Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Here are the other matches scheduled for ONE Fight Night 14: