How to watch ONE Fight Night 14 in North America

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 28, 2023

ONE Championship returns to U.S. primetime this Friday, September 29, with the highly anticipated ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

Stamp Fairtex

Airing live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the card features a star-studded roster of bouts for this month’s premium live event.

In the headliner, Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee are set to battle each other for the ONE Interim Atomweight MMA World Title.

Meanwhile, atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues challenges Smilla Sundell for the latter’s ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Title in the co-main event.

On the other hand, Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan collide for the inaugural ONE Atomweight Submission Grappling World Championship.

In addition, strawweight MMA queen Xiong Jing Nan takes on Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak in a special rules striking contest.

ONE Fight Night 14 will broadcast live to more than 190 countries around the globe.

Those living in the United States and Canada can watch the event live via Amazon’s Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Here are the other matches scheduled for ONE Fight Night 14:

  • Bantamweight MMA: John Lineker vs. Stephen Loman
  • Lightweight Muay Thai: Dmitry Menshikov vs. Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong
  • Lightweight MMA: Eduard Folayang vs. Amir Khan
  • Heavyweight MMA: Mauro Cerilli vs. Paul Elliot
  • Bantamweight Muay Thai: Asa Ten Pow vs. Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon
  • Lightweight MMA: Blake Cooper vs. Maurice Abevi

ONE Fight Night 14 debuts on DirecTV

ONE Championship recently inked a broadcast deal with DirecTV to amplify its presence in the North American market.

As part of this collaboration, ONE events will now be accessible to patrons at numerous bars and restaurants throughout the country via DirecTV For Business.

The debut card slated for broadcast on DirecTV is none other than ONE Fight Night 14, promising an exciting start to this partnership.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

MMA News ONE Championship

Related

Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley responds to criticism over his open relationship with wife Danya Gonzalez: “Marriage when it was first introduced is when peoples' life expectancy was 21”

Harry Kettle - September 28, 2023
Jon Jones Stipe Miocic
Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou weighs in on the upcoming heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic at UFC 295

Harry Kettle - September 28, 2023

Francis Ngannou has given his thoughts on the upcoming showdown between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic at UFC 295.

Jamahal Hill, UFC
Jamahal Hill

Former champion Jamahal Hill shares his thoughts on the Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira title fight at UFC 295

Harry Kettle - September 28, 2023

Jamahal Hill has given his thoughts on the upcoming title fight between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira at UFC 295.

Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou, UFC, PFL
Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou claims UFC champion Jon Jones was “part of the system” that he stood up against: “He at some point was trying to stand in my way”

Harry Kettle - September 28, 2023

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou believes Jon Jones is part of the system he was trying to fight against in the promotion.

Dana White and Bryce Mitchell
Dana White

Dana White reacts to Bryce Mitchell bringing a bible into the cage at UFC Vegas 79: “There’s no muzzles here”

Cole Shelton - September 27, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White had no problem with Bryce Mitchell bringing a bible into the Octagon after UFC Vegas 79.

Stephen Espinoza and Dana White

Showtime's Stephen Espinoza unloads on Dana White following UFC CEO's recent comments: "There are levels to this"

Cole Shelton - September 27, 2023
Logan Paul and Dillon Danis
Dillon Danis

Logan Paul vows to "slaughter" Dillon Danis in the boxing ring or the courtroom

Cole Shelton - September 27, 2023

Logan Paul is ready to beat Dillon Danis, whether it’s in the boxing ring or the courtroom.

Brendan Schaub and Tony Ferguson
Paddy Pimblett

Brendan Schaub reacts to Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett booking: "Finally, Tony gets a winnable fight"

Josh Evanoff - September 27, 2023

UFC analyst Brendan Schaub is happy with the announcement of Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett.

Logan Paul
Dillon Danis

Logan Paul confirms VADA drug testing for Dillon Danis boxing match: "My physique is because of my hard work"

Josh Evanoff - September 27, 2023

There will be drug testing for Logan Paul’s boxing match with Dillon Danis.

Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson

Stephen Thompson explains why he took Shavkat Rakhmonov fight after previously not being interested in it

Cole Shelton - September 27, 2023

Stephen Thompson surprised many when he revealed on social media that he had accepted a fight against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 296.