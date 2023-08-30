Martin Nguyen hopes Danial Williams will capitalize on “opportunity of a lifetime” at ONE Fight Night 15

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 30, 2023

At ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video, Australian striker Danial Williams challenges Jonathan Di Bella for the latter’s ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship – and fellow Aussie Martin Nguyen had plenty to say about it.

Martin Nguyen Danial Williams

Williams has his work cut out for him against the undefeated titleholder. But “Mini T” has found an ally in Nguyen, himself a former two-division ONE World Champion.

Nguyen acknowledges the uphill battle that his compatriot faces in his next assignment, which airs live on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service on Friday, October 6.

“It’s a very tough fight. Jonathan’s been out [since winning the belt last year], but he is a world-class striker. I would have liked ‘Mini T’ [to get a win] before facing him,” Nguyen said.

“It’s just an opportunity of a lifetime that you can’t say no to. So he took it with both hands and I really, really hope he’s preparing well for this one.”

In his last outing, Williams took a short-notice bout against ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9. However, things didn’t bode well for him. He succumbed to a third-round knockout at the hands of the Thai superstar.

Despite the excruciating outcome, his courage to step up at the last minute has given him the chance to vie for the title in his own weight class.

Now, Nguyen recognizes the significance of Williams facing an opponent closer to his own size.

“‘Mini T’ is a world-class striker. The only thing was the weight class that really made a difference. He was small compared to Superlek, and you could actually physically see it too,” Nguyen said.

Martin Nguyen all-in on compatriot Danial Williams: ‘We always support our own’

While Jonathan Di Bella’s stature in kickboxing is unquestionable, Martin Nguyen believes that Danial Williams has what it takes to overcome the odds.

In fact, according to “The Situ-Asian,” this upcoming clash is a must-win scenario for Williams.

“I’m going for ‘Mini T’ because we’re Australian and we always support our own. I really hope he gives the fight of his life and pulls it off because he needs this win,” Nguyen said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Martin Nguyen ONE Championship

Related

Roberto Soldic Mikey Musumeci

Roberto Soldic in awe of Mikey Musumeci's grappling skills: "He’s very, very dangerous"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 29, 2023
Xiong Jing Nan

"Wondergirl" Jaroonsak teams up with Olympian boxer ahead of ONE Fight Night 14

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 29, 2023

Among the matchups set to happen at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video is the special rules striking contest between Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak and Xiong Jing Nan.

Smilla Sundell
ONE Championship

Teen star Smilla Sundell motivated to inspire a new generation of female athletes

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 28, 2023

Smilla Sundell is relishing the opportunity to be among the cast of headliners at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

Denice Zamboanga
Seo Hee Ham

Denice Zamboanga expects Stamp Fairtex to finish Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 28, 2023

Denice Zamboanga has voiced her support for former teammate and No. 1 women’s atomweight MMA contender Stamp Fairtex.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon Superlek Kiatmoo9
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang Jitmuangnon puts friendship with Superlek Kiatmoo9 aside in much-awaited clash

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 27, 2023

For Rodtang Jitmuangnon, his highly anticipated bout against Superlek Kiatmoo9 is strictly business.

Nat Wondergirl Jaroonsak

"Wondergirl" looks to seize legacy-building moment at ONE Fight Night 14

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 25, 2023
Jonathan Haggerty
ONE Championship

Jonathan Haggerty enjoys having a target on his back: "It’s a good thing, really"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 25, 2023

Jonathan Haggerty finds himself in a unique position, one that he not only relishes but welcomes with open arms.

Eduard Folayang Stamp Fairtex
ONE Championship

Eduard Folayang favors Stamp Fairtex over Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 24, 2023

As ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video draws near, anticipation continues to mount for the electrifying clash between top-ranked atomweight Stamp Fairtex and No. 2 contender Ham Seo Hee. One of the many people who are excited for this bout is Eduard Folayang.

Mauro Cerilli Paul Elliott
Seo Hee Ham

Exclusive: Mauro Cerilli-Paul Elliott heavyweight banger set for ONE Fight Night 14

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 24, 2023

After several weeks of bout announcements, one last match has been added to ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

Ham Seo Hee Stamp Fairtex
Seo Hee Ham

Ham Seo Hee believes she's "a cut above" Stamp Fairtex in MMA

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 23, 2023

Ham Seo Hee, a seasoned veteran with a remarkable track record, recognizes the challenge presented by Stamp Fairtex.