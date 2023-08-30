Martin Nguyen hopes Danial Williams will capitalize on “opportunity of a lifetime” at ONE Fight Night 15

At ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video, Australian striker Danial Williams challenges Jonathan Di Bella for the latter’s ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Championship – and fellow Aussie Martin Nguyen had plenty to say about it.

Williams has his work cut out for him against the undefeated titleholder. But “Mini T” has found an ally in Nguyen, himself a former two-division ONE World Champion.

Nguyen acknowledges the uphill battle that his compatriot faces in his next assignment, which airs live on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service on Friday, October 6.

“It’s a very tough fight. Jonathan’s been out [since winning the belt last year], but he is a world-class striker. I would have liked ‘Mini T’ [to get a win] before facing him,” Nguyen said.

“It’s just an opportunity of a lifetime that you can’t say no to. So he took it with both hands and I really, really hope he’s preparing well for this one.”

In his last outing, Williams took a short-notice bout against ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9. However, things didn’t bode well for him. He succumbed to a third-round knockout at the hands of the Thai superstar.

Despite the excruciating outcome, his courage to step up at the last minute has given him the chance to vie for the title in his own weight class.

Now, Nguyen recognizes the significance of Williams facing an opponent closer to his own size.

“‘Mini T’ is a world-class striker. The only thing was the weight class that really made a difference. He was small compared to Superlek, and you could actually physically see it too,” Nguyen said.